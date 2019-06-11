Council issues 120-day moratorium on new development in West Homewood

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell West Homewood Construction Moratorium Ward 2 City Councilor Mike Higginbotham speaks about the need for a moratorium on new construction in West Homewood at the June 10 City Council meeting. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Grayson Byers Day Mayor Scott McBrayer presents the Byers family with a proclamation declaring June 10 as Grayson Byers Day, in honor of their son. Prev Next

The city of Homewood will not issue new construction permits for the West Homewood District from June 14 through Oct. 14 while the City Council decides on changes to that district’s zoning codes.

The Council voted unanimously to place the 120-day moratorium at its June 10 meeting. The moratorium applies to any construction that meets the Building, Engineering and Zoning Department’s definition of new construction, though remodeling or renovation work will be allowed.

Ward 2 Councilor Mike Higginbotham made the request after a townhome development on Raleigh Avenue, approved by the Planning Commission on June 5, received “almost universal” disapproval from nearby neighbors. The six townhomes planned at the corner of Raleigh and Oak Grove Road are an allowed use under the current West Homewood District zoning guidelines.

Higginbotham and fellow Ward 2 Councilor Andrew Wolverton have said they want to make changes both to what is allowed in the zoning district and the process of approval for new developments, which currently requires only Planning Commission approval and does not go to the City Council.

“This isn’t just about one development,” Higginbotham said, adding that he wants to be proactive about changing the zoning code so it matches the “vision” the city and residents have for West Homewood.

Having the moratorium in place would allow the city to “take a breath” and work through those potential changes without worrying about a developer trying to get a project approved in the meantime. Any changes to the zoning code will have to be approved both by the Planning Commission and the Council.

The original wording of the moratorium had it in place from July 1 to Nov. 1, but Wolverton was concerned that a developer could apply for a permit before July. Council President Bruce Limbaugh warned that moving up the start of the moratorium would also move up its end date, and he had heard from other council members an unwillingness to approve any changes on the “121st day,” though he did not specify who had said that or why.

Wolverton and Higginbotham said they felt that was an adequate time.

“That is more than enough time, if we’re doing our jobs,” Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames said, to make changes that would prohibit anything the neighborhood finds undesirable.

Higginbotham said he would bring suggested changes for consideration to the June 17 planning and development committee meeting.

At the start of the June 10 meeting, Mayor Scott McBrayer also gave a proclamation honoring the Byers family, whose son Grayson was born in August 2017 weighing only one pound. His father, Brian Byers, said they were told Grayson would never see or hear, but he can now do both after an eye surgery and nine brain surgeries. He attends the Bell Center.

McBrayer declared June 10 as Grayson Byers Day in Homewood and also gave his older brother, Carson, a proclamation declaring him “World’s Best Big Brother.” Brian Byers said he was appreciative of this honor because it allows Grayson to “champion” others with similar health issues.

