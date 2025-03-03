Council hires Glen Adams for city manager role

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens The city of Homewood has made a finl recommendation for th ehire of an interim city manager.

Homewood City Council hired Glen Adams as the interim city manager, deciding at a special called meeting on Monday night.

Adams and David Strahl were named the final two candidates for the position in a meeting last week, but after final discussions regarding salary and a start date, Adams has been unanimously determined as the desired candidate.

Mayor Alex Wyatt made the official offer following tonight's meeting, and Adams immediately accepted. He is expected to start as soon as Wednesday.

In last week's meeting, the city also approved an annual salary range of $225,000–$275,000 (plus benefits and retirement) for the city manager position, prorated for six months. Adams' salary will be prorated based on an offer $250,000 annually.

The city manager's contract will follow state statute, with a short-term agreement, running six and half months, through Sept. 30 (the end of this budget year), with money built in to the next budget for the annual amount.

Homewood's city elections take place in August, and the newly elected council and mayor will determine whether to extend the chosen candidate’s employment with a new contract at the beginning of October.

Adams is a former interim Town Manager of Purcellville, Virginia and City Manager of Santa Fe, Texas. He was the Chief of Staff for White Sands Missile Range as a Department of the Army Civilian, a unique government organization congressionally required to be 45% reimbursable. He owned his own company, Property Magic, LLC, after retiring from the U.S. Army. He served a combined 26.5 years of Active and Reserve service as an officer in the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment. View his initial interview here.