Council faces public hearing, full agenda for Monday meeting

Homewood City Council has a number of topics on the agenda for Monday's meeting, including a public hearing and the proposed development projects at the old police headquarters and Brookwood Village.

the public hearing is for consideration of a resolution fixing the costs which were found to be reasonably incurred in the demolition of the structures at 1509 Beckham Drive.

The proposed development at the old police headquarters would bring a new steakhouse to downtown Homewood, and the council is set to consider the unsolicited proposal during the meeting.

As for the Brookwood Village development, the council will look to set a public hearing debate regarding consideration of an Amended Development Plan for conversion of the former Belk Department Store building into a medical office building that would house the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center.

Other items on the agenda include:

2 01.03.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign a contract with Gonzalez Strength & Associates for surveying services.

03.03.25 Request to contract Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing to make repairs to City Hall Roof.

04.03.25 Request permission to authorize the City Manager to sign a contract for design services with EDT, Inc.

05.03.25 Request permission for Mayor to sign an amendment to an agreement with Kimley Horn on the US 31 ATRP II project.

06.03.25 Request to consider an Ordinance to prevent parking at the Saulter pocket park for non-park visitors.

07.03.25 Request to repeal the Sign Ordinance and repeal and replace the Zoning Ordinance.

19.03.25 Request to approve Executive Assistant Position (Administrative Analyst).

20.03.25 Request to approve the City Manager to sign Contract with Carr Riggs and Ingram.

21.03.25 Request for consideration for an ABC 020 – Restaurant Retail Liquor License for the Cemapaka Inc / dba Hanei Kaya Sushi Grill at 1017 Oxmoor Rd, Ste 111.

Visit cityofhomewood.com/meetings to see the full agenda or to watch the meeting live through YouTube.