Council discusses excessive growth, new single-family development

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader. The property at 3019 Firefighter Lane was rezoned from R-5 to R-4 at the Sept. 14 City Council meeting.

The Homewood City Council approved a rezoning request for the development of two single-family homes and also condemned three properties as a public nuisance at the Sept. 14 City Council meeting.

The rezoning request for the property at 3019 Firefighter Lane, and was met with a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission.

Jason Hale of Willow Homes, who spoke regarding the property, said its current R-5 zoning allows for apartments and condos, although there is currently a single-family home on the property. Hale said he is asking to step down to R-4 zoning to allow for the development of two separate single-family homes. He and his team are proffering that height restrictions, total lot coverage and front and side setbacks be consistent with Neighborhood Preservation District zoning.

“Basically these lots, even though they’re not NPD, they’ll follow the main restrictions that follow NPD,” he said.

Laura Brasseale, who lives on a neighboring property, said she is “for this 150%.” She also said this development will improve the street.

Ward 5 Representative Jennifer Andress thanked Hale and said he did this the right way.

“Every time someone comes in front of us and does something the right way — engages with the neighborhood, makes commitments to be respectful of the people around them — I just can’t thank you enough,” she said. “Everyone that I’ve talked to ... is very much in favor of this.”

The City Council also held public hearings for five properties that had excessive growth. Three of these properties were declared a public nuisance.

The property located at 1001 Queensbury Road was declared a public nuisance. The property owner did not attend the meeting, and Code Enforcement Officer Scott Cook said he thinks someone is living on the property, but that person has not answered the door.

The property located at 602 Shades Creek Parkway, which is across from Brookwood Village, was not declared a public nuisance at the meeting, but the item was carried over to the Sept. 28 meeting in anticipation of the property owner clearing the excessive growth. Owner Elvis Kennedy attended the meeting and said he hit a gas line the last time he cleaned the property and is waiting on the gas line to be located. Andress said the growth is extending over to neighboring properties, and she receives constant complaints.

The owner of the property located at 1125 Hardwick Lane said he had a landscaping team scheduled to come and remove the vegetation. The property was not declared a public nuisance at the meeting, but the item was carried over to the Sept. 28 meeting in anticipation of the property owner clearing the excessive growth.

The property located at 28 Edgehill Road was declared a public nuisance. The most concerning feature of the property is a dead tree, which City Attorney Mike Kendrick said is very dangerous for the neighboring property owners. There was confusion from the property owner whether she had permission to cut the tree down, but she said she would try to get permission and cut the tree before the city does.

The property at 307 West Glenwood Drive was declared a public nuisance. Shanon Jarmon, who lives next door, said the property is frequently declared a public nuisance and the property owner typically pays the fine from the city to clean up the property. She said the property has been vacant for approximately 12 years and that many cats live in the house. The Abatement Board discussed the property and carried the item over to its Oct. 14 agenda, but Wyatt Pugh — the department head for Building, Engineering, and Zoning — said it was not previously known cats were living inside the house.

Also at the Sept 14 meeting, Wyatt announced the promotions of two Homewood Fire Department employees. Xan Glover was promoted to captain for Fire Station No. 2. Brandon Broadhead has been promoted to battalion chief, and will continue to serve as the E911 director while taking on the additional task of fire marshal for the department.