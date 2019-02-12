Council denies rezoning of Tamworth Lane property

1 of 3
A resident speaks to the Homewood City Council against rezoning 510 Tamworth Lane on Feb. 11.
Residents came out against rezoning a small property at 510 Tamworth Lane to commercial use at the Feb. 11 Homewood City Council meeting, and council members unanimously agreed with them.
The council voted against a request by the property owner, who also owns the adjacent land where Bricktop's is located and a future hotel is planned. The owner wanted the triangular property, which is too small for any major construction, to be rezoned to High Rise Office/Commercial District so he could use it for a retaining wall to give more parking space.
At the Feb. 11 meeting and at the Jan. 8 Planning Commission meeting — where the request was unanimously approved — the property owner said he was not certain that he would need that extra space yet, but he wanted to have it in case he did.
However, eight residents of Tamworth, Belmont Road, Windsor Drive and other nearby streets came to the council to share their concerns that development on the 510 Tamworth property would reduce the tree barrier that shields homes from noise and light from the commercial property.
"Regardless of the size of this property, it's part of Tamworth Lane. It is not part of [U.S.] 280 or Mountain Brook Inn," one Windsor Drive homeowner said, referring to the hotel formerly located at the Bricktop's site.
Residents said they worried this could lead to more commercial encroachment on homeowners, and one Tamworth Lane woman said she could already see floodlights and hear trucks from her house. Council President Bruce Limbaugh and others on the council were concerned to hear this, since a thicker barrier was supposed to be in place, and they asked Greg Cobb from the Building, Engineering and Zoning Department to look into the source of the light and noise issue.
Ward 5 Councilor Peter Wright said he wanted to make sure the "neighborhood is protected," and the lack of a definite plan for use of the property made him think the request was too early in the process.
Fellow Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress said she also liked maintaining buffers between residential and commercial properties, pointing to the recent council vote to deny a construction plan that would reduce natural buffers between Hena Street and Wildwood.
The owner of the Bricktop's and Tamworth properties said he could make construction plans for the hotel work without the use of the small slice of land on Tamworth Lane, and the council voted 0-10 against the rezoning. Ward 3 Councilor Walter Jones was absent.
The council also:
- Referred a request to apply for certified local government status, through the Alabama Historical Commission, to the special issues committee. The request from Homewood's Historic Preservation Commission would allow the city to apply for federal grants through the National Park Service, which can be used for developing preservation plans, site work, feasibility studies, training and other services. On Jan. 28, the council had asked for more time to study what being a certified government would entail, but the item was not put on the agenda for the Feb. 4 special issues meeting. It will now be discussed on Feb. 25 in a meeting prior to the full city council meeting.
- Approved an ownership swap with the Alabama Department of Transportation, so ALDOT will take over a portion of Lakeshore Parkway and the city will take over a portion of Green Springs Highway. City officials have said this swap should make it easier to complete the diverging diamond interchange project planned for Lakeshore.
- Approved a transfer of $200,000 the city had budgeted for the Hollywood pedestrian bridge project into the cooperative district account created for the project with the other participating municipalities. Separately, the council also approved a funding agreement for the cooperative district.
- Approved crosswalks for Oxmoor Road at Seminole Drive and Reese Street at Central Avenue.
- Dropped discussion of a fence variance request at 210 Raymond Drive, as the homeowner's neighbor on Saulter Road had already begun construction on a 6-foot privacy fence around the compost pile that had been the subject of the request. However, the fence is just shy of meeting the city's requirements for setbacks from lot lines, so a new fence variance public hearing has been set for Feb. 25.
- Approved a change to the city's per diem policy so employees are given a $50 daily meal allowance when they go on trips rather than saving receipts for reimbursement.
- Approved a contract with Siarum Communications to replace the network at 123 Oxmoor Road.
- Approved a lien against 28 Edgehill Road of $16,500 for the cost of fixing issues on the property after it was declared a public nuisance in July 2018.
- Carried over a sign variance request at 1651 Independence Drive as the owner's sign plans were not ready.
- Set a Feb. 25 public hearing for a fence variance request at 2830 16th Place South.
- Re-opened the application period for the Ward 2 Board of Zoning Adjustments seat until Feb. 25 and the at-large and Ward 2 seats for the HDRA board until March 11.
- Opened the application period for an at-large environmental commission seat until March 11.