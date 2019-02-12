Council denies rezoning of Tamworth Lane property

× 1 of 3 Expand Sydney Cromwell 510 Tamworth Lane A resident speaks to the Homewood City Council against rezoning 510 Tamworth Lane on Feb. 11. × 2 of 3 Expand Courtesy of the city of Homewood × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy of the city of Homewood Prev Next

Residents came out against rezoning a small property at 510 Tamworth Lane to commercial use at the Feb. 11 Homewood City Council meeting, and council members unanimously agreed with them.

The council voted against a request by the property owner, who also owns the adjacent land where Bricktop's is located and a future hotel is planned. The owner wanted the triangular property, which is too small for any major construction, to be rezoned to High Rise Office/Commercial District so he could use it for a retaining wall to give more parking space.

At the Feb. 11 meeting and at the Jan. 8 Planning Commission meeting — where the request was unanimously approved — the property owner said he was not certain that he would need that extra space yet, but he wanted to have it in case he did.

However, eight residents of Tamworth, Belmont Road, Windsor Drive and other nearby streets came to the council to share their concerns that development on the 510 Tamworth property would reduce the tree barrier that shields homes from noise and light from the commercial property.

"Regardless of the size of this property, it's part of Tamworth Lane. It is not part of [U.S.] 280 or Mountain Brook Inn," one Windsor Drive homeowner said, referring to the hotel formerly located at the Bricktop's site.

Residents said they worried this could lead to more commercial encroachment on homeowners, and one Tamworth Lane woman said she could already see floodlights and hear trucks from her house. Council President Bruce Limbaugh and others on the council were concerned to hear this, since a thicker barrier was supposed to be in place, and they asked Greg Cobb from the Building, Engineering and Zoning Department to look into the source of the light and noise issue.

Ward 5 Councilor Peter Wright said he wanted to make sure the "neighborhood is protected," and the lack of a definite plan for use of the property made him think the request was too early in the process.

Fellow Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress said she also liked maintaining buffers between residential and commercial properties, pointing to the recent council vote to deny a construction plan that would reduce natural buffers between Hena Street and Wildwood.

The owner of the Bricktop's and Tamworth properties said he could make construction plans for the hotel work without the use of the small slice of land on Tamworth Lane, and the council voted 0-10 against the rezoning. Ward 3 Councilor Walter Jones was absent.

The council also: