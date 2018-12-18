Council denies request to build in Hena Street natural buffer

× Expand Courtesy of Google Maps Hena Street A natural buffer between Wildwood commercial buildings and residences on Hena Street is under discussion at a Dec. 17 public hearing.

A developer's request to purchase and build in part of a natural buffer neighboring Hena Street was denied by the Homewood City Council on Dec. 17.

The natural buffer exists between some Wildwood commercial buildings and Hena Street and surrounding residential streets. It is part of a covenant agreement between the owners of Wildwood and the city, so both had to agree to consider amending the covenants before the developer could present his request to the Planning Commission or the City Council.

After a public hearing with only negative reactions from residents, the council voted almost unanimously not to consider any covenant amendments. Ward 5 Councilor Peter Wright abstained, and no other council members favored the proposed development.

Developer Mike Moseley's request, as presented in November, was to purchase 50 feet of the natural buffer to the rear and one side of his property at 123 Hena Street to be rezoned and subdivided for home construction. He said at the Dec. 17 meeting that he had a contract in place with the Wildwood property owners for the buffer purchase, contingent on city approval.

The plans included five energy-efficient homes, with three to four bedrooms each and priced in the $400,000s, on the 1.5-acre property. A sixth lot would hold the community septic system and was designated on plans as a "green space." The houses would be accessed by a private drive.

The buffer was established in the 1990s as a noise and light protection for residents, and the eight citizens who spoke at the Dec. 17 public hearing called on council members to preserve that protection.

"We were promised a 100-foot buffer and I'd like to see that remain," one Oak Grove Road resident said.

Homewood Environmental Commission member Amber Kustos said in addition to noise and light protection, the plant life within that buffer also help control stormwater runoff.

"When you remove that, you can't get it back," one Cobb Street resident said.

The developer did not state whether he would pursue an alternative development plan for the property without the additional acreage from the buffer.

The council also decided on Dec. 17 to hold a work session about the November lid bill vote. Ward 4 Councilor Alex Wyatt said the city will review information provided by the attorney hired on Dec. 3 to look into possible "irregularities" in the vote process. They will consider whether or not to move forward with different options at that point, Wyatt said.

A date for the work session has not been set, as the council is trying to find a time that all or most members can attend. Wyatt said it will be sometime in January, and information about the work session will be posted on the city website, cityofhomewood.com.

Also on Dec. 17, the Homewood City Council:

Approved the signing of a $1.4 million loan from Bryant Bank for the expansion of the Homewood Public Library. The council also approved a contract with Davis Architects for work on the addition.

Approved $76,000 to share the expense of work in the city right-of-way at the Bell Center, 1700 29th Court S., for paving, drainage, sidewalks, curb and gutter work. The Bell Center is undergoing a renovation and staff anticipate reopening in summer 2019.

Approved $57,950 for a police tactical van from Mercedes Benz of Birmingham.

Approved the creation of the Highway 280 Cooperative Improvement District with Birmingham and Mountain Brook in order to construct a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 280 on Hollywood Boulevard.

Repealed the city's ordinance regulating ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft, as new statewide legislation will now control the operation of these companies.

Carried over discussion of condemning a structure at the home of 1627 Saulter Road, as the owner has made temporary safety measures and plans to complete the work after the holidays. The owner is working with Wyatt Pugh from the Inspections Department and Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith to bring the property into compliance with city codes.

Set a Jan. 14 bid opening date for a police watch tower.

Set a Jan. 14 public hearing for a request to rezone 1409 Wild Forest Drive from attached dwelling district to office building district, as the current zoning does not allow the property's use as a parking lot.

Set a Jan. 14 public hearing for a sign ordinance variance request at 1 West Lakeshore Drive.

Set Jan. 14 public hearings to consider declaring 151 Wildwood Parkway and 1616 Barry Ave. public nuisances due to excessive growth, litter and open storage.

Opened applications for three at-large seats and one Ward 2 seat on the Industrial Development Board and Homewood Downtown Redevelopment Authority, as well as one Ward 2 seat on the Board of Zoning Adjustments, through Jan. 28.

Due to the holidays, the City Council will next meet on Jan. 14, 2019.