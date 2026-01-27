Council confirms board liaisons over Lane’s opposition

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood councilman Chris Lane. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

Councilman Chris Lane was unsuccessful in his attempt at delaying the assignment of council liaisons to Homewood boards.

When liaisons came up on the agenda, Lane moved to table the item, and then carry over, the appointments. The motion died for lack of a second. A subsequent motion to approve the appointments passed on a 3-1 vote.

Lane cast the lone no vote.

During the pre-council meeting, Lane said the appointments should have been done by the entire council and not Mayor Jennifer Andress. Specifically, Lane said he wants to be the council liaison to Samford University.

“According to the new form of government, we’re supposed to vote on each one of these appointments,” Lane said. “For instance, I'll say the Samford board. I get numerous calls. It's in my ward. It's in Councilor (Winslow) Armstead's ward also.

“I've been listening to this for a year now, about the (noise) situation,” he continued. “I would like to be part of that board. The only reason is because I'm involved with them all the time.”

Andress expressed concern that Lane’s status as a Samford contributor might send the wrong message to residents.

“I feel it would be inappropriate to have a booster of Samford,” she said. “We already get so much grief from our constituents that feel like we give, we have ... this relationship between the university and the city is complicated.

“I think it's inappropriate for a booster to be the liaison with Samford University,” the mayor continued. “That's where that came from.”

Council liaisons approved during the council meeting are as follows:

Arts Advisory Council: Paul Simmons

Beautification Board: Chris Lane

Board of Education: Winslow Armstead

Environmental Commission: Winslow Armstead

Homewood Historic Preservation Commission: Nick Sims

Library Board: Paul Simmons

Parks and Recreation Board: Winslow Armstead

Planning Commission: Nick Sims

Chamber of Commerce: Chris Lane

Samford: Paul Simmons

Prior to the meeting, Andress read a proclamation declaring Tuesday, Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day. She noted that the lights at City Hall would be yellow in recognition of the observation.

In other action, the council: