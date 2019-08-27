Council approves Samford agreement

× Expand Photo by Jacob Cole. Homewood City Council The Homewood City Council on Monday approved a nine-year agreement with Samford University that allows the school to purchase residential property.

The Homewood City Council on Monday unanimously approved a nine-year agreement with Samford University that allows the school to purchase residential property.

Under the new agreement, Samford can purchase homes but is not allowed to make rezoning requests that remove them from Neighborhood Preservation District residential zoning. Samford Executive Vice President Buck Brock has said the homes house faculty, staff and occasional student employees.

The agreement is the result of discussions between the Homewood City Council’s planning and development committee and Samford. It replaces a seven-year moratorium on purchasing that expired in 2018.

Council President Bruce Limbaugh applauded the efforts of everyone involved on getting the deal completed.

“I appreciate everyone having the flexibility they did to consider everything,” Limbaugh said.

The new agreement also removes geographical limitations as to where Samford can buy properties. Samford plans to provide ongoing maintenance that includes landscaping, sod work, painting, pressure washing and replacing roofs for some homes. Samford will also keep the purchased properties consistent with the neighborhood appearance.

The council applauded Ward 4 Councilor Alex Wyatt for his work on the agreement. Ward 3 Councilor Walter Jones said while he did not agree with everything, he thinks the deal was the right move for the city.

“I wanted to make a comment to thank the planning and development committee for working through this and also thank Mr. Wyatt for all his work,” Jones said. “I know this was a tough assignment to work through, and thank you for Samford for being flexible on some of the things. I’m not for everything, but I feel it was the best we could put together with our negotiations.”

Also on Aug. 26, Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer proposed the city budget for fiscal year 2019-20. It includes $55.1 million in the general fund, $10.3 million in the capital projects fund and $15.3 million in debt service payments.

For the third consecutive year, the proposed general fund budget balances without needing to utilize a carryover fund as a revenue source.

McBrayer said he did not want to jinx anything, but this year the city could finish with over $1 million in surplus funds. Homewood's budget for 2018-19 included $52.7 million in the general fund, $8.2 million in the capital projects fund and $15.1 million in debt service payments.

Capital project highlights for 2019-20 include $1 million in street paving; engineering and construction for the 18th Street project; completion of the new Public Safety Center; continued sidewalk construction; and the purchase of a new $800,000 fire engine.

The budget will have to be completed before Oct. 1 for approval.

In other business, the council: