Council approves plans for Green Springs property purchase, tree planting bid

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Fire Station 2 The city is in talks to purchase this property on Green Springs Highway as the future home of Fire Station 2.

The city of Homewood is making plans for a property purchase on Green Springs Highway for the future construction of a new fire station.

The City Council approved consideration of the property at its July 22 meeting, though city attorney Mike Kendrick said at the July 15 finance committee meeting that due diligence on the property is still underway.

If due diligence is satisfactory, Kendrick said the city will close on the property, located between the Publix shopping center and Taipei 101, by Sept. 1. The purchase would cost the city $575,000.

Ward 3 Councilor Walter Jones said on July 15 that the property would be the new home of Fire Department Station 2, currently located on Carr Avenue. The existing station would stay open until its new building is complete.

Also on July 22, the City Council approved a bid from Endless Summer Landscapes to plant around 62 trees this fall under the direction of the Homewood Environmental Commission. The cost is $914 per tree and Homewood City Schools would pay for eight of those trees, which will be planted at Shades Cahaba Elementary.

About $4,800 of the tree planting will be moved to the 2020 budget year, which starts Oct. 1, as the HEC budget is not large enough for the entire proposed planting.

Henry Hughes, who has worked with the city on many tree and landscaping matters, said the HEC has found 10 “high profile” spots around Homewood to place the trees, where they’ll have a good chance of surviving.

The council also: