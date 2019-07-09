Council approves historic commission grant, Rumson sidewalk funding

× Expand Union Missionary Baptist Church has held services in the same building in Rosedale since 1887. Photo by Sydney Cromwell.

The Historic Preservation Commission has received approval to move forward in its grant applications for work on Union Missionary Baptist Church.

The City Council voted on July 8 to authorize the grant application, which the HPC is pursuing as part of its recent designation as a certified local government (CLG).

HPC member Susan Zuber told the council in June that the HPC is using $1,600 of its own budget and donated professional services from Williams Blackstock Architects, as well as requesting CLG and Alabama Historic Commission funding.

If they receive the grant, the HPC will use the funds to evaluate Union's historical significance, survey its current condition and physical problems, develop drawings and create plans to stabilize and fix the church's condition.

The HPC could apply for further grants in the future to help pay for some of the repair work that will be outlined in the treatment plans.

The City Council also voted on July 8 to appropriate additional money for a sidewalk project on Rumson Road, which will include a crosswalk across Shades Creek Parkway.

The sidewalk project, which has been in the planning and engineering stages for a long time due to the expense, will cost around $296,000. This exceeded the remainder of the city's sidewalk construction budget for this fiscal year, so the council voted to transfer around $150,000 from carryover fund balances to make up the difference.

While that marks the end of the budget for new sidewalks until next fiscal year, the city has separate budgets for adding wheelchair-accessible ramps to existing sidewalks and for the Patriot Park connector project at Hillmoor Lane, so work on those projects can continue.

Building, Engineering and Zoning Department employee Greg Cobb said he has a multi-year plan to make city sidewalks handicap-accessible in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, starting with those near schools and commercial districts and then moving into neighborhoods.

The council also: