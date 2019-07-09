Council approves historic commission grant, Rumson sidewalk funding

Union Missionary Baptist Church has held services in the same building in Rosedale since 1887.
Photo by Sydney Cromwell.
The Historic Preservation Commission has received approval to move forward in its grant applications for work on Union Missionary Baptist Church.
The City Council voted on July 8 to authorize the grant application, which the HPC is pursuing as part of its recent designation as a certified local government (CLG).
HPC member Susan Zuber told the council in June that the HPC is using $1,600 of its own budget and donated professional services from Williams Blackstock Architects, as well as requesting CLG and Alabama Historic Commission funding.
If they receive the grant, the HPC will use the funds to evaluate Union's historical significance, survey its current condition and physical problems, develop drawings and create plans to stabilize and fix the church's condition.
The HPC could apply for further grants in the future to help pay for some of the repair work that will be outlined in the treatment plans.
The City Council also voted on July 8 to appropriate additional money for a sidewalk project on Rumson Road, which will include a crosswalk across Shades Creek Parkway.
The sidewalk project, which has been in the planning and engineering stages for a long time due to the expense, will cost around $296,000. This exceeded the remainder of the city's sidewalk construction budget for this fiscal year, so the council voted to transfer around $150,000 from carryover fund balances to make up the difference.
While that marks the end of the budget for new sidewalks until next fiscal year, the city has separate budgets for adding wheelchair-accessible ramps to existing sidewalks and for the Patriot Park connector project at Hillmoor Lane, so work on those projects can continue.
Building, Engineering and Zoning Department employee Greg Cobb said he has a multi-year plan to make city sidewalks handicap-accessible in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, starting with those near schools and commercial districts and then moving into neighborhoods.
The council also:
- Denied a sign variance request for Yummy Bowl, 109 Wildwood Parkway, in a 3-5 vote. The monument sign met city size requirements but exceeded the total number of allowed signs. Council President Bruce Limbaugh, Walter Jones (Ward 3) and Peter Wright (Ward 5) voted for the sign variance, while Andy Gwaltney (Ward 1), Britt Thames (Ward 1), Mike Higginbotham (Ward 2), Patrick McClusky (Ward 3) and Alex Wyatt (Ward 4) voted no. Andrew Wolverton (Ward 2), Barry Smith (Ward 4) and Jennifer Andress (Ward 5) were absent.
- Approved the purchase of six emergency dispatch consoles from Xybix Furniture for $99,060, which will be included in the 2019-20 fiscal year's budget.
- Approved a fence variance for a side yard fence at 3 Ventura Drive. The owner modified the request so the fence is replaced by hedges where it extends past the front of the house.
- Approved Shades Valley YMCA to consolidate its debt with other YMCA locations in the county.
- Sent a request for grading work at the edge of the Fox property, in Wildwood, back to the special issues committee, as council members had questions about the design and its effect on the planned Shades Creek Greenway second phase.
- Dropped a public nuisance hearing for 1117 Hardwick Lane, as the owner has cut the grass and the property is now in compliance.
- Released property liens against 2831 16th Place South ($2,200) and 2827 16th Place South ($10,442) for work done on the properties.
- Set a July 22 public hearing for a sign variance request at 1840 Oxmoor Road.
- Set an Aug. 12 deadline for proposals from insurance agents to provide services to the city.
- Nominated Margie George to represent Homewood on the Jefferson County Board of Equalization, which oversees property valuations.
- Reopened the application period for three Homewood Downtown Redevelopment Authority (HDRA) at-large seats, a Ward 2 Arts Advisory Council seat and a Ward 3 Cable Commission seat through Aug. 26. The council plans to use social media such as LinkedIn to let more people know about the openings. Applications can be obtained through the city clerk's office.
- Appointed Scott Dean to the Ward 2 HDRA seat.