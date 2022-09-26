Council approves fiscal 2023 budget

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Businesses and street parking along 18th Street in downtown Homewood. Under the city’s current zoning plan, 18th Street businesses can be up to three stories tall, but most businesses are in one- or two-story buildings.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night approved the $63 million fiscal 2023 budget, which includes funding for a 5% cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees, along with other city priorities.

The cost of the 5% cost-of-living adjustment [COLA] is roughly $1.2 million, and the council also passed about $300,000 in merit increases and absorbing a 6.4% increase in the cost of insurance for city employees.

Also included in this year’s budget was the approval for the city to bid out a contract for ambulance services, as opposed to using Regional Paramedic Services or having the city handle transporting patients themselves. While the contract will have to be bid out, Mayor Patrick McClusky has had conversations with Lifeguard Ambulance Service, which said they can provide two transport units dedicated to the city and handle the cost of employees and insurance, saving the city the risk of being liable for any incidents. The city would pay the company through an annual contract.

Also at the meeting, the council passed two amendments to the city’s tree ordinance, removing mandates for tree planting for residents doing exterior renovations valued at less than $5,000 and for interior renovations that are less than 50% of the property’s space. Sent back to the planning and development committee was discussion of how residents could opt out of the city ordinance. Councilor Andy Gwaltney said a recommendation to allow homeowners to plant just 25% of the trees they were mandated to plant under the ordinance at a cost of $750 did not protect the city’s tree canopy and suggested a cost of $1,500 and planting of 50% of the required number of trees. Those discussions will be held next week in committee hearings.

The council also took action on multiple public projects at the meeting:

Delcris Drive sidewalks: The council rejected a $558,000 bid and voted to split the project into phases, budgeting the first phase at $275,000

Mecca Avenue sidewalks: The council accepted a bid of $262,000 from CB&A Construction for the project

Huntington Road stormwater culvert replacement: The council rejected a $1 million bid for the project, which was well over the city’s budget, and will reconsider the project

College Avenue stormwater improvements: The council rejected an initial bid and accepted a revised bid from Southeastern SealCoating for $754,000.

The council rejected an annexation bid from 314 Happy Lane due to concerns about maintenance and the ability for fire and garbage trucks to make it down the road. Councilors Nick Sims and Carlos Aleman were the lone “yay” votes.

If the city ends fiscal 2022 with a surplus, all employees will receive a one-time, $2,000 bonus, a cost of $365,000 to the city.

The council also approved an amendment to the city’s post-construction stormwater management ordinance, which mandates that a professional engineer registered in the state of Alabama provide a letter ensuring that both stormwater and non-stormwater discharge will not have an “adverse effect or impact on adjacent properties, receiving waters or stormwater drainage systems.” That letter will be required for all commercial, manufacturing, institutional and multi-family developments, or for single family dwellings that increase impervious areas on the property, that require a building, demolition or land disturbance permit.

In other business, the council:

Declared certain items surplus

Approved repairs to a sanitation truck

Approved a liquor license for GM 175, a new concept from Gianmarco’s

Approved vouchers

Approved a supplemental agreement with ALDOT for Shades Creek Greenway Phase II

Approved amendments to the Police Department’s fiscal 2022 budget

Approved the removal and replacement of two trees in the city right-of-way at 713 Morris Boulevard

Approved work in the right-of-way adjacent to 407 Hollywood Blvd and 2305 Montevallo Road

Set a public hearing for Oct. 24 for the possible rezoning of 536 Cobb Street from Green Springs Urban District to West Homewood District for the possibility of future development

Carried over a scheduled Oct. 10 public hearing to discuss the vacation of right-of- way of 16th Street adjacent to 2901 Central Avenue

Carried over a scheduled Oct. 10 public hearing for consideration of a front yard fence variance at 1604 Roseland Drive

Carried over an Oct. 10 public hearing for consideration of a sign variance at 1919 28th Ave S, Suite 141

Carried over an Oct. 10 public hearing to consider declaring the property located at 121 Summit Pkwy a public nuisance

Carried over an Oct. 10 public hearing to consider declaring the property located at 139 State Farm Pkwy a public nuisance

Set an Oct. 24 public hearing to consider the city’s abatement board recommendation to condemn the property at 117 Hena Street

Set an Oct. 10 public hearing for consideration of a front yard fence variance at 501 Oxmoor Road

Set an Oct. 10 public hearing for consideration of a secondary front yard fence variance at 320 Oxmoor Road

Carried over a Nov. 14 public hearing to consider annexing Homewood Board of Education property into the city