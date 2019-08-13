Council closes on Green Springs property for fire station

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood City Council The Homewood City Council meets at Rosewood Hall on Aug. 12, 2019.

The Homewood City Council has completed its due diligence to buy a piece of property on Green Springs Highway for the future site of a new Fire Station 2.

At its Aug. 12 meeting, the Council approved $580,000 to close on the land, located between the Publix shopping center and Taipei 101.

Fire Station 2 is currently located on Carr Avenue and will remain open until the new building is constructed.

Also on Aug. 12, Mayor Scott McBrayer said he plans to give his initial presentation of the 2019-20 fiscal year budget proposal at the Aug. 26 meeting. This presentation will give an overview of expected revenues and expenditures, including major capital projects, and the Council will set a series of budget meetings to work on the budget in greater detail. The budget must be approved before the fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

The Aug. 26 meeting will additionally include consideration of a nine-year agreement between Samford and the city on residential property purchases, and a rezoning request at 3021 Firefighter Lane.

The property is currently zoned for R-5 Attached Dwelling Unit District and the owner wants to rezone to R-4, which is also for attached homes but does allow single-family homes. The property owner wants to redevelop one home on the property and build one new home.

Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames said in the Aug. 5 planning and development committee discussion of the proposal that the owner has proffered to build the homes in compliance with all Neighborhood Preservation District (NPD) regulations.

The council also: