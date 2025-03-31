Council approves emergency contract to prevent sinkhole from collapsing Robert Jemison Road

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Homewood City Council approved an emergency contract with Video Industrial Services at Monday's meeting in order to repair 54 inches of corrugated metal pipe at the intersection of Robert Jemison Road and West Valley Ave.

The pipe issues have caused a sinkhole next to Express Oil Change, and City Engineer Cale Smith said Robert Jemison Road is at risk of collapse due to the failing pipe.

Declaring the situation an emergency allows the city to forgo the bid process and immediately address the problem. The project will be done through trenchless repairs, so no roads are expected to be shut down. A cementitious lining will be sprayed in the pipes to correct the issue, and repairs are estimated to cost $121,590.

In other council news, the following items were approved:

A resolution fixing the costs which were found to be reasonably incurred in the demolition of the structures at 1509 Beckham Drive and assessing the same against the property. Costs were set at $20,833.

The unsolicited proposal of a steakhouse and pocket park development at the old Police Headquarters site. The city will enter into an agreement with developers and the project will follow the usual development process. Final development plans will be presented to the Planning Commission, and eventually the council, for approval at a later date.

Authorization for the City Manager to sign a contract with Gonzalez Strength & Associates for surveying services.

A contract with Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing to make repairs to the City Hall roof, which is leaking.

Authorization for the City Manager to sign a contract for design services with Engineering Design Technology, Inc.

Permission for the Mayor to sign an amendment to an agreement with Kimley Horn on the US 31 ATRP II project.

An ordinance to prevent parking at the Saulter pocket park for non-park visitors.

A public hearing set for April 28 at 6 p.m. to discuss repealing the Sign Ordinance and repealing and replacing the Zoning Ordinance.

A public hearing set for April 28 at 6 p.m. for consideration of an Amended Development Plan for property at 579, 598, and 701 Brookwood Village to permit the proposed renovation and conversion of the former Belk Department Store building into a medical office building that would house the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center.

Approval of an Executive Assistant position (Administrative Analyst). This person will serve as a second set of eyes and assist in oversight and organizational/scheduling responsibilities as the council prepares to shift from 11 to 5 members in November.

Approval for the City Manager to sign a contract with Carr Riggs and Ingram. This contract will allow Carr Riggs to assist the city in identifying and/or creating organizational and administrative processes needed.

An ABC 020 – Restaurant Retail Liquor License for the Cemapaka Inc/dba Hanei Kaya Sushi Grill at 1017 Oxmoor Rd, Ste 111.

Approval of vouchers for period of March 11 through March 31.

