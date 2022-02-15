Council approves bids for Lancaster and Saulter sidewalks

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Lancaster Road Lancaster Road residents communicated their concerns about speeding on their street to the Homewood City Council at its Aug. 19 committee meetings. The street is pictured.

The Homewood City Council on Feb. 14 approved bids for two sidewalk projects, one on Saulter Road and the other on Lancaster Road.

The bid for the sidewalk project on Lancaster Road was submitted by Southeastern Sealcoating, at a cost of $92,924, while the bid for Saulter Road sidewalks was submitted by the same company at a cost of $239,193.

Sidewalks on Saulter will extend from the pocket part at South Wellington Road to Rockaway Road, where existing sidewalks from Sylvia Road end. Due to the topography in the area, the sidewalks will have to, at some point along the road, be placed on the side of the road opposite the park, Councilor Jennifer Andress said. At the meeting, the council also agreed to pay $28,500 to Goodwyn Mills Cawood for design services at the pocket park.

Sidewalks on Lancaster will run on the north side of the street from Roxbury Road to U.S. 31.

In other business, the council approved to pay Engineering Design and Testing $38,000 for engineering and design work for another sidewalk project in the Forest Brook neighborhood. The initial phase of those sidewalks would connect Forest Brook Circle to West Oxmoor Road via Shades Glen Drive and Delcris Drive.

A temporary traffic calming measure will soon be coming to South Forrest Drive following council approval at the meeting. The final product may be modified, based on additional design considerations and feedback from residents, said Councilor Nick Sims. City Engineer Cale Smith will come up with the final design. In the meantime, there will be striping and the placement of three chicanes [a curve in the road], and also potentially adding measures near the pedestrian crossing of Griffin, to make it more of a roundabout instead of an easy cut through.

The council also approved the spending of up to $47,500 in federal funds to replace a recently collapsed pipe at Malaga Avenue and La Prado Place. They also approved a bid from Video Industrial Services in the amount of $323,875 to rehabilitate two stormwater pipes LaPrado Place and Parkridge Drive.

In other business, the council:

Approved sign variances for Shaia’s at 2818 18th Street South and Nadeau at 2834 18th Street South

Approved a $246,718 bid from Meredith Environmental for demolition of the building at 175 Citation Court

Approved spending up to $2,250 to place an ad in the Homewood Chamber of Commerce magazine

Approved discontinuing the contract with nCourt and using Government Portal credit card processor

Authorized budget appropriations being paid to ClasTran

Approved the addition of gutters to the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive

Sent the possible approval of the addition of public parking at the old Homewood police station on 29th Avenue South to the finance committee

Approved a tent variance at Trinity United Methodist Church

Approved a request to work in the city right of way at 2808 18th Street South to place a temporary construction barrier on the sidewalk during the demolition and renovation of the facade

Approved a retail liquor license for Seafood King at 180 State Farm Parkway

Approved a nonprofit special event license for the Taste of Homewood at City Hall Plaza on March 10

Approved vouchers

The council also set public hearings for the following issues for Feb. 28:

Final approval of the development plan for the Valley Hotel

Rezoning 2916 Linden Avenue from office building district to central business district, requested by Stracener Investment Company to facilitate new commercial development

Rezoning 3006 Cook Street from neighborhood shopping district to attached dwelling unit district for the construction of a six-unit townhome development, requested by BRE Cook Street/John Abernathy

Rezoning 2821 Central Avenue from central business district to light manufacturing district to correct the unintentional rezoning of the property during a separate zoning case

Condemnation of 1681 Ashwood Lane

The council also set public hearings for the following issues for March 14:

Front yard fence variance at 601 Oakmoor Drive

Adoption of 2021 building codes

An ordinance to adjust building permits and fees