Council approves bid for Patriot Park Connector

Photo by Ana Good.
Patriot Park Revamp
New sidewalks, better crosswalks, improved parking, pedestrian lighting and general beautification of the area are a part of renovations underway at Patriot Park.
The budget for a sidewalk between Hillmoor Lane and Patriot Park has been increased, as the City Council last night accepted a negotiated bid for the project above its original funding.
The connector project would include a sidewalk along a culvert between two Hillmoor Lane properties and connecting to existing paths at the park. It was moved to the high priority project list for the council with the construction of the new pool at the park, which has been delayed due to rain.
The sole bid for the project, from Bulls Construction Group, came in at $145,825. The city had originally budgeted $80,000 for the project, separate from its general sidewalk construction fund, in the 2019 fiscal year budget.
The council's finance committee voted to reject the bid and negotiate the price. The bid accepted was $133,219.
The council has also paid $5,000 to acquire easements from two neighboring homeowners for the work of constructing the sidewalk.
While members of the finance committee had expressed surprise when the bid for the connector came in on March 4, Building, Engineering and Zoning Department employee Greg Cobb said he had expected the project to come in around that range due to the cost of building over the water culvert.
Original estimates for the project in February 2018 ranged from $61,000 up to $164,000, depending on how extensive the project was.
Work on the connector can begin now that the bid is approved.
The council also voted to approve a fence variance for Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2617 18th Place S. The church had its air conditioning units stolen recently and asked to build a fence to protect the new units.
The council also:
- Approved a contract with AT&T FirstNet for Fire Department communication tools. The contract will cover 23 devices at a cost of $574 per month, which is about $6 per month more expensive than the current contract but includes unlimited data and other services.
- Approved a fence variance for 1518 Valley Place to build a low wooden fence to block access to an open drainage ditch.
- Approved a sign variance at 201 Vulcan Road, where Norris Law Firm is renovating the building to turn into its offices, in a 9-1 vote. The sign proposed was more than 200 square feet above the size allowed for attached signs, as an effort to be visible from Interstate 65. Ward 2 Councilor Mike Higginbotham voted no, and Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames was absent.
- Approved placing a $7,500 lien on 2531 18th Place S. to repay the city for public nuisance abatement in 2018.
- Voted to add Wellington Road to the sidewalk priority list.
- Set an April 8 public hearing for an amended development plan at 2762 BM Montgomery St. to build a new two-story, 6,000-square-foot mixed use building. According to city codes, each mixed-use development must be approved on a case-by-case basis.
- Carried over an easement request to move a streetlight out of the city right-of-way and onto private property at the corner of Ventura Avenue and U.S. 31, as the property owner has to provide a legal description of the light's new location.
- Voted to send a request for stop signs at Woodbine and Lakewood drives and a tree survey by the Homewood Environmental Commission back to committee meetings for further conversation.
- Asked the public safety committee to consider safety and traffic issues on Oak Grove Road and new stop signs at West Homewood Park.
- Asked the finance committee to consider an incentive request by Samford University for financial support in building a new stadium. City Finance Director Robert Burgett said a specific dollar amount for the request was not available but would be discussed at the committee meeting March 18.
- Opened the application period for a Ward 3 Historic Preservation Commission seat until April 8.
- Appointed Eddie Griffith to a seat on the Historic Preservation Commission.
- Decided to set interviews for the applicants to an at-large Homewood Environmental Commission seat.
- Dropped an annexation petition for 314 Happy Lane.
- Dropped a request to consider making Huntington Road a one-way street.
- Dropped a sign variance request at 1651 Independence Drive.