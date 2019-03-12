Council approves bid for Patriot Park Connector

× Expand Photo by Ana Good. Patriot Park Revamp New sidewalks, better crosswalks, improved parking, pedestrian lighting and general beautification of the area are a part of renovations underway at Patriot Park.

The budget for a sidewalk between Hillmoor Lane and Patriot Park has been increased, as the City Council last night accepted a negotiated bid for the project above its original funding.

The connector project would include a sidewalk along a culvert between two Hillmoor Lane properties and connecting to existing paths at the park. It was moved to the high priority project list for the council with the construction of the new pool at the park, which has been delayed due to rain.

The sole bid for the project, from Bulls Construction Group, came in at $145,825. The city had originally budgeted $80,000 for the project, separate from its general sidewalk construction fund, in the 2019 fiscal year budget.

The council's finance committee voted to reject the bid and negotiate the price. The bid accepted was $133,219.

The council has also paid $5,000 to acquire easements from two neighboring homeowners for the work of constructing the sidewalk.

While members of the finance committee had expressed surprise when the bid for the connector came in on March 4, Building, Engineering and Zoning Department employee Greg Cobb said he had expected the project to come in around that range due to the cost of building over the water culvert.

Original estimates for the project in February 2018 ranged from $61,000 up to $164,000, depending on how extensive the project was.

Work on the connector can begin now that the bid is approved.

The council also voted to approve a fence variance for Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2617 18th Place S. The church had its air conditioning units stolen recently and asked to build a fence to protect the new units.

The council also: