Council approves agreements for Patriot Park sidewalk, Shades Creek Greenway

× Expand Sydney Cromwell City Council Nov. 5, 2018 Food truck owners address the Homewood City Council about proposed changes to the city's food truck ordinances on Nov. 5, 2018.

The Homewood City Council made decisions that move two pedestrian projects — the Patriot Park connector sidewalk and Phase II of the Shades Creek Greenway — forward at its Nov. 5 meeting.

Council members voted unanimously to fund $5,000 to pay for easements for the properties that will be affected by the construction of the sidewalk from Hillmoor Lane to Patriot Park. The proposed route would impact two homeowners' properties on Hillmoor, as well as the culvert between them.

Ward 2 Representative Mike Higginbotham said the agreements with these homeowners must be signed and the city also needs to bid out the project. No date has been set to begin construction.

The council also approved an "assurance of performance" document for Jefferson County as part of its work to secure the last piece of right-of-way access for the Shades Creek Greenway's next construction phase.

This phase would continue the greenway from its current western endpoint to the Wildwood area. The project has been stalled for several years due to difficulty in obtaining access to build in the rights-of-way of a number of properties along the proposed path.

In September, the council approved funds to purchase the final two rights-of-way. The last piece is budgeted to cost $31,000.

Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress and Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames said the document approved at the Nov. 5 meeting allows the city to access the property for surveys and begin design work with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, though the purchase will take a couple more months to complete.

Andress said construction on the next phase of the greenway could begin in the second quarter of 2018.

The council also: