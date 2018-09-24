Council approves 2019 budget, purchase of greenway land access

1 of 2
Sydney Cromwell
Jimmie Edwards
Mayor Scott McBrayer presents Jimmie Edwards with a proclamation recognizing him and his wife for their 35 years of service as a crossing guard.
Sydney Cromwell
Constitution Week
Mayor Scott McBrayer presents members of the Daughters of the American Revolution with a proclamation honoring Constitution Week.
The Homewood City Council may have approved its 2019 budget tonight, but it was 90-year-old Jimmie Edwards who received two standing ovations during the Sept. 24 meeting.
Jimmie Edwards, who celebrated his 90th birthday Monday, and his wife Mary have been crossing guards for Homewood City Schools for 35 years. The Edwards first worked at Shades Cahaba Elementary and now serve as crossing guards for Edgewood Elementary and Homewood Middle School.
Mary Edwards was unable to make it to the Sept. 24 City Council meeting, but her husband was there to receive a proclamation from Mayor Scott McBrayer honoring their "outstanding and commendable service."
"They have escorted thousands of Homewood's most precious citizens," McBrayer said, describing the couple as the type of people that "make up the fabric of our community."
McBrayer also presented a proclamation honoring Constitution Week to four members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
After weeks of hearings, the council unanimously approved its budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The budget is based on $133 million in total revenue, including $55 million from the city's 2016 bond issue, which will go toward park and public safety projects.
Major projects expected for 2019 include the completion of the Patriot Park pool, West Homewood Park athletic fields and police headquarters; the beginning of the Lakeshore Parkway diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 65; a $1.4 million expansion for Homewood Public Library; the Hollywood pedestrian bridge over U.S. 280; and more road and sidewalk projects around the city.
A more detailed breakdown of the budget can be found here.
The only significant change that was approved on the budget tonight was for the Shades Creek Greenway's second phase of construction. The project has been stalled for several years due to problems in securing right-of-way access on properties along the trail's intended path.
However, tonight the council approved the purchase of another piece of right-of-way, which cost $118,000. This money will not be moved into the 2019 budget anymore, and $31,000 was budgeted instead for the last piece of right-of-way acquisition. If that last property can be secured, then design and construction can move forward.
As part of its budget discussion, the council also approved $325,000 in surplus funds from the 2018 fiscal year to be given to employees as bonuses, based on their longevity with the city.
The City Council also:
- Asked the Planning Commission to consider a proposed city tree and landscaping ordinance.
- Asked the Finance Committee to consider a proposed ownership swap of Green Springs Highway and Lakeshore Parkway, which would put Green Springs under Homewood's responsibility and Lakeshore in ALDOT's control.
- Approved a crosswalk on 19th Place South at 29th Avenue South.
- Approved an additional $18,000 for the Homewood Police Department for a new vehicle purchase. There was also a request from the Homewood Beautification Board for $7,000 to purchase a new Christmas tree for West Homewood. However, council members noted $20,000 has already been budgeted for the Beautification Board to purchase another new tree, wreaths and ornaments, so they decided to continue discussing whether money for an additional tree was needed.
- Approved the homeowner at 326 Sterrett Avenue to work in the city's right-of-way to replace a gravel parking pad with concrete. Council members said the usual procedure is to hold a public hearing, which caused some concern from Council President Bruce Limbaugh that protocols weren't being followed, but the council decided to go ahead with the vote since the homeowner was not asking for any variances.
- Approved a homeowner at 131 East Hawthorne Road to remove a tree in the adjacent alleyway for construction of a detached garage.
- Approved work in the city's right of way at the Bell Center, 1700 29th Court South, for sidewalk replacement, curbs, tree removal, water and storm drain connections and construction of a retaining wall.
- Approved the creation of a Sims Garden Advisory Board, with the following members: Ann Yates Pate, Harold Hudson, Fletcher Smith, Matt Gilpin and Lindsay Hugghins.
- Approved a renewed contract with AT&T U-verse, with Ward 1 Councilor Andy Gwaltney abstaining from the vote.
- Set Oct. 8 public hearings for a sign ordinance variance request at One West Lakeshore Drive and for a public nuisance hearing for the property at 307 West Glenwood Drive.
- Carried over discussion of a city-wide traffic study.
- Carried over consideration of an offer to buy city property adjacent to 431 Green Springs Highway. The council wants reassurances in the contract of the property's intended commercial occupant, which city attorney Mike Kendrick said the prospective buyers cannot currently provide. In a presentation to the Finance Committee last week, the buyers said they were hoping to build a Jack's or similar restaurant franchise location.