Council approves 2019 budget, purchase of greenway land access

The Homewood City Council may have approved its 2019 budget tonight, but it was 90-year-old Jimmie Edwards who received two standing ovations during the Sept. 24 meeting.

Jimmie Edwards, who celebrated his 90th birthday Monday, and his wife Mary have been crossing guards for Homewood City Schools for 35 years. The Edwards first worked at Shades Cahaba Elementary and now serve as crossing guards for Edgewood Elementary and Homewood Middle School.

Mary Edwards was unable to make it to the Sept. 24 City Council meeting, but her husband was there to receive a proclamation from Mayor Scott McBrayer honoring their "outstanding and commendable service."

"They have escorted thousands of Homewood's most precious citizens," McBrayer said, describing the couple as the type of people that "make up the fabric of our community."

McBrayer also presented a proclamation honoring Constitution Week to four members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

After weeks of hearings, the council unanimously approved its budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The budget is based on $133 million in total revenue, including $55 million from the city's 2016 bond issue, which will go toward park and public safety projects.

Major projects expected for 2019 include the completion of the Patriot Park pool, West Homewood Park athletic fields and police headquarters; the beginning of the Lakeshore Parkway diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 65; a $1.4 million expansion for Homewood Public Library; the Hollywood pedestrian bridge over U.S. 280; and more road and sidewalk projects around the city.

A more detailed breakdown of the budget can be found here.

The only significant change that was approved on the budget tonight was for the Shades Creek Greenway's second phase of construction. The project has been stalled for several years due to problems in securing right-of-way access on properties along the trail's intended path.

However, tonight the council approved the purchase of another piece of right-of-way, which cost $118,000. This money will not be moved into the 2019 budget anymore, and $31,000 was budgeted instead for the last piece of right-of-way acquisition. If that last property can be secured, then design and construction can move forward.

As part of its budget discussion, the council also approved $325,000 in surplus funds from the 2018 fiscal year to be given to employees as bonuses, based on their longevity with the city.

The City Council also: