Council annexes BOE property into city

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Homewood High School parking lot on July 15.

The Homewood City Council on Nov. 14 voted unanimously to annex Homewood Board of Education property into the city of Homewood, allowing the school system to move forward with a plan to add more parking at Homewood High School.

The property was gifted to the board by the city of Vestavia Hills years ago and was de-annexed by Vestavia in 2010. Resident Liz Ellaby took issue with the process and said the request for annexation should have come sooner in order to not keep residents “in the dark” about the school system’s plan to add parking on the property.

Council President Alex Wyatt said the only issue before the council was whether or not to annex the property, not what the board could do with the property.

Along with parking to be added to the Lakeshore Parkway side of the high school and the tiered parking, Homewood City Schools Superintendent Justin Hefner previously told The Homewood Star between 150 and 160 parking spaces will be added.

Some residents have expressed environmental concerns with the school system’s parking plan.

In other news, Mayor Patrick McClusky announced the Virciglio family of Piggly Wiggly will be lighting the star during this year’s Christmas parade, set for Dec. 6.

In other business, the council: