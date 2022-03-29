Council amends and approves signage for new Taco Bell

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The Homewood City Council voted to amend and then approve a requested sign variance for a new Taco Bell moving into the former Arby’s location at 159 State Farm Parkway.

The restaurant had requested an additional nine signs to go along with the one sign they were entitled to have, but several council members expressed concern with allowing so many variances. Council president Alex Wyatt said he was concerned about 10 signs being on a building, while Councilor Jennifer Andress said the five side panels requested by Taco Bell were “egregious and unnecessary.”

Ultimately, the council voted to approve two of the variances, which allows for an additional wall sign and a canopy sign.

The council also approved a crosswalk to be built at LaPrado Place where it intersects with Ventura Avenue, with plans for a future crosswalk across Ventura.

In other business, the council:

Carried over discussion over the city’s contract with the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority

Approved a new GIS specialist position

Approved removing a tree at 625 Hambaugh Avenue

Approved a request to work in city right of way and bore under State Farm Parkway to install a domestic and fire water line tap

Sent a request for traffic calming measures at Morris Boulevard to the finance committee for funding

Carried over an April 11 hearing for possibly declaring property at 102 Green Springs Highway a public nuisance

Set a public hearing for April 11 to consider rezoning 3450 Manor Drive R-5 attached dwelling unit district to R-6 attached dwelling unit to better reflect the condition of the property, which has a higher residential density than allowed under R-5

Set a public hearing for April 25 to consider condemning a dwelling structure at 2757 BM Montgomery Street

Set a public hearing for April 11 to consider a sign variance at 2834 18th Street South

Set a public hearing for April 11 to consider a secondary front yard fence variance at 625 Hambaugh Avenue

Set a public hearing for April 11 to consider a front yard fence variance at 101 Acton Avenue

Appointed Walter Jones as the official voting delegate for the Alabama League of Municipality’s annual business meeting at its annual convention in Tuscaloosa

Approved vouchers

Opened the Ward 3 Board of Education vacancy, which will remain open until April 11

Opened an at-large position on the Arts Council, which will remain open until April 25

Reappointed Phillip Hodges to the Park Board

Announced four vacancies on the Beautification Board: wards 1, 2 and 3, along with an at-large spot