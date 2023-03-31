Cornhole Classic set for 11th year

× Expand Staff photo. All levels of cornhole players will compete and raise funds for The Bell Center at this year’s Cornhole Classic.

The 11th annual Cornhole Classic is set for April 15 at Good People Brewing.

The event is put on by Alabama Cornhole and benefits The Bell Center, offering a chance for teams and event-goers to give money to an organization that helps provide early childhood intervention.

The competition serves as the main fundraiser for The Bell Center’s Junior Board, said board member Melody Al-Kahlout. The board coordinates with Alabama Cornhole, which provides the boards and bags, along with ensuring everyone follows the rules and regulations of the game.

Last year’s iteration of the event saw 100 teams and 1,000 attendees, Al-Kahlout said. There is a rookie division, social division and competitive division, with a cash prize for the winner of the competitive division.

Entry fees are $50 for the non-competitive divisions and $60 for the competition division, with a $10 increase if the teams enter on the day of the event.

There will be Good People beer available, as well as food trucks, pizza and a DJ, Al-Kahlout said.

The goal is to raise $50,000, with money raised going directly to children in the classroom through services like speech pathology, physical and occupational therapy, volunteers and classroom needs, Al-Kahlout said.

For more information and to sign up, visit bellcenter.org.