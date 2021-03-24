Cornapalooza tournament set for April 18

× Expand Staff photo. The Homewood Athletic Foundation will revive its sixth annual Cornapalooza cornhole tournament April 18 at Pizzeria GM, with proceeds benefiting local high school athletic programs.

Cornapalooza

WHERE: Pizzeria GM, 600 Oak Grove Road

WHEN: April 18; registration starts at 12:30 p.m.; event starts at 1 p.m.

COST: Free to attend. Team pricing starts at $400.

WEB: homewoodaf.org/cornapalooza-registration-2021

The Homewood Athletic Foundation is hosting its sixth annual Cornapalooza cornhole tournament, which raises money and provides resources for student athletes in Homewood.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was canceled last year, and the foundation wasn’t able to provide grants to student-athletes. Jeremy Bernstein with the Homewood Athletic Foundation said he hopes to raise money at this event so the foundation won’t have to deny future grants.

In the past, the foundation has given grants to the football team for new tackling dummies that promoted safe tackling; to the basketball team for out-of-town travel; to fund a multisport strength and conditioning coach; to the wrestling team for new mats for the school; and much more, Bernstein said.

The cornhole tournament will be at Pizzeria GM on April 18, and those who eat lunch at Pizzeria GM that day will have proceeds from their meal also donated to the athletic foundation. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., and the event begins at 1 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and only teams who are competing in the tournament must register and pay for the event. Team pricing starts at $400.

“The funding that comes from this event helps pay for a lot of the competitive advantages that middle school and high school athletes have, but beyond that, it’s a really great community event,” Bernstein said. “It’s a chance to get great fellowship with Homewood people and Homewood businesses and have a chance to enjoy yourself and support Homewood athletics as a whole. It’s a really fun day.”

Visit homewoodaf.org/cornapalooza-registration-2021 to register for the event.