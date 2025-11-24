Corbeau Wine Bar to host Holiday Make & Mingle on Dec. 3

× Expand Image courtesy of Corbeau Wine Bar Corbeau Wine Bar

Corbeau Wine Bar – The Edge will present Holiday Make & Mingle on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 817 Green Springs Highway.

Guests can enjoy a relaxed evening of crafting beaded necklaces with Firefly Designs and scarf jewelry with JKT Designs while connecting with neighbors and friends in a social setting.

Tickets start at $65 and include a welcome glass of bubbles, charcuterie and materials for both jewelry activities. Additional house cocktails will be available all evening at happy hour pricing.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/holiday-make-mingle-tickets-1964548583698.