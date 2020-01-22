Contact ‘highly encouraged’ at 23rd annual Lakeshore Demolition Derby

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of the Lakeshore Foundation. The Lakeshore Foundation will host its 23rd annual wheelchair rugby tournament, the Lakeshore Demolition Derby, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. × 2 of 2 Expand Lakeshore Demolition Derby information. Prev Next

The Lakeshore Foundation will host its 23rd annual Demolition Derby tournament Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

The Lakeshore Demolition Derby is a wheelchair rugby tournament that is not for the faint of heart. Wheelchair rugby is a mixed-team sport with males and females who have a physical impairment in three or four limbs.

Lakeshore Foundation Recreation and Athletics Specialist Jessica Klamut, the tournament director, said the Demolition Derby is an intense event.

“Originally known as Murderball when it was first created in 1977 because of the intense contact, this sport combines elements of rugby, basketball and handball; played 4v4, on a regulation basketball court, with a white ball similar to a volleyball,” she said. “The goal of the game is to carry the ball over the try line (a section of the basketball baseline) to earn a point, or a ‘try’ for their team. Contact is highly encouraged.”

The United States Paralympic team will have some of its training members playing for their club teams during the tournament. Teams from Florida, Texas, Georgia, Alabama and many more states will be competing.

Klamut said the chair used by the athletes is specifically designed for safety and maneuverability during the game. While many worry about the safety, Klamut said the participants are tough.

“This high-impact sport is played by individuals whom society deems to be the most fragile, but watching a game will certainly prove otherwise,” she said.

The event is free of charge, and all are welcome to watch. Proceeds from the concession stand will fund the Lakeshore Foundation’s scholarship that helps people become members, get adapted athletic equipment and help fund some of the Lakeshore Foundation’s athletic travels.