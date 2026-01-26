Concert blends chamber music and poetry in an intimate ASO performance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Symphony Orchestra

The Alabama Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster and Friends series will present “Songs of Sorrow, Songs of Hope” on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Brock Recital Hall at Samford University.

Designed as an intimate chamber music experience, the concert brings audiences close to the performers, highlighting the emotional connection between musicians, poetry and listeners. The program features soprano Kathleen Buccleugh, violinist Daniel Szasz, cellist Lauren Peacock and pianist Alina Voicu, with spoken poetry by Alina Stefanescu and Laura Secord woven throughout the evening.

The repertoire traces a journey from grief and longing toward reflection and resilience, with works by composers including Lili Boulanger, Fauré, Amy Beach, Suk, Ravel, Strauss, Mahler, Rachmaninov, Holst and Casals. The combination of music and poetry creates a shared narrative that emphasizes both sorrow and hope.

Tickets are $35. More information is available at alabamasymphony.org/events/songs-of-hope.