Compassionate Friends to assist grieving families

× Expand Photo courtesy of Compassionate Friends. Author Judith Beavers, Sue Williams and Chapter Leader Danette Williams of Tuscaloosa Chapter of TCF at Compassionate Friends Group in Homewood.

The Homewood Library is home to a new group that offers support and comfort to those experiencing the loss of a child, grandchild or sibling.

The Compassionate Friends Group held their first meeting on June 6 and will hold meetings the fourth Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Their mission is to provide an environment to help assist families during their grief.

The groups roots date back to England over 40 years ago to a Warwickshire Hospital when a chaplain brought together two sets of grieving parents who had lost children. It incorporated in the United States in 1978 and is headquartered in Oakbrook, Ill. The self help group is for parents, grandparents, or siblings who have experienced the death of a child no matter what age.

Now with over 600 chapters nationwide, the group has a chapter in every state and over 30 countries. With the addition of this one, Alabama now has eight. The first gathering, an informational meeting, was held on June 6.

Leslie West, who heads adult programming at Homewood Library, said that it’s a great addition to the other programs the library offers and they are happy to reach out to the community.

“It will be a gathering place for people on an emotional spiritual journey no one wants to be on,” West said. “It’s special to me because it is really reaching out to people with a need.”

Sue Williams is the Regional Coordinator of Compassionate Friends. She began meeting with a Compassionate Friends group in 2006 after her son was murdered during a trip to Michigan over Christmas. She has been a part of the Montgomery chapter of the group ever since.

“My job is to help put Compassionate Friends in other communities,” she said. “I know by watching the news and hearing other people talk that this is a need in Birmingham, especially with Children’s Hospital being right there. I kept saying I really need to work hard and get a chapter there.”

Niecy Baker, who works as a bereavement coordinator with Comfort Care, received an email from Compassionate Friends asking if Comfort Care would like to be involved. Baker had also lost her stepdaughter in a car accident and had been looking for a group for a while. She was excited to attend the informational meeting and when it was time for someone to step up to lead the chapter, she volunteered. She will also have assistance from Emily Lawler, a registered nurse who cares for children in their last days.

Chapter meetings often consist of two parts, a sharing session plus a program related to bereavement after the death of a child.

Williams hopes the group will help others as it has helped her.

“This is a place people can share their stories,” said Williams. “It doesn’t matter the cause or age, because when you suffer a loss the grief is just so real. I thought I was the only one who had lost a child that way,” she said. “Compassionate Friends helped save my life.”

The group’s meeting is Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m., in the Homewood Library board room. For those who may prefer being part of an online group, Compassionate Friends also offers closed Facebook groups that are categorized by specific types of loss. For information, visit the compassionatefriends.org or homewoodpubliclibrary.org.