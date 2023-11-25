Community Grief Support to host 3rd Annual “Tree of Lights” Memorial Event

This holiday season, Community Grief Support (CGS) is celebrating the lives of those loved and lost in the community.

The “Tree of Lights” Memorial, taking place this November and December, will honor late loved ones with the lighting of a 12-foot holiday tree in Homewood’s Central Park, at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Central Ave., in one of the most visible locations in the city.

The tree will be full of twinkling lights – not just bringing cheer to residents and those passersby – but honoring loved ones who have passed on. In addition to the memorial tree, an official “Tree of Lights” event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Homewood Central Park.

Family- and pet-friendly, the event will be feature with festivities, including Santa & Mrs. Claus, holiday music, refreshments, and a bounce house. Guests are welcome to bring their own ornament or make one to place on the tree. At 5 p.m., there will be a memorial dedication and tree lighting.

Families can sponsor a light on the “Tree of Lights” by making a donation at different levels and receive gifts to commemorate lost loved one(s):

• $35 donation receives a memorial card sent to up to three addresses of your choice inhonor of a lost loved one & a sponsorship of a light on the memorial tree.

• $40 donation same as $35 donation + a personalized memorial candle to be litthroughout the holiday season to honor your lost loved one.

• $75 donation same as $35 donation + receives a beautiful, antique-gold memorial ornament strung with velvet ribbon and calligraphed with your loved one’s name.

Orders may be placed on Community Grief Support’s website at communitygriefsupport.org/tree-of-lights/ through Dec. 12th. All proceeds benefit CGS' free grief services and programs to individuals and families in need.