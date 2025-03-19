Community conversation of Samford development raises more questions

Samford University and Landmark Development hosted a community conversation on Wednesday night at City Hall, with several community members gathering to share their concerns.

The event featured a gallery style presentation with displays depicting the proposed development set up throughout the lobby, a layout that was meant to allowing for more casual conversation between developers and residents, according to David Davis. Davis is a communications representative for the project.

Some residents were less than impressed with the set-up though, expecting a more traditional event where concerned parties could publicly ask questions or have their opinions heard, similar to the public hearing that was held on the topic at a Planning Commission meeting on March 4.

Instead of that, developers provided sticky notes and pens and asked people to write down their questions or issues with the project and place them on one of the many display boards. Several representatives were also their to answer questions and have individual conversations.

Some of the concerns raised by residents include questions about safety and the impact on traffic, particularly surrounding the high school and young drivers. Others brought up questions about flooding and parking space where the project proposes athletic facilities be built.

Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead said that in terms of safety and the departments ability to provide services, the project wouldn't have much impact as all of the buildings would be built to the city's required code. He also noted that the current zoning of the property allows Samford to build everything proposed in the development plan except for the hotel.

Samford originally requested rezoning related to the proposed Creekside District as part of their master plan, but the Planning Commission told the applicant they wouldn’t support the project as it stands and suggested taking a pause to get more public input. Wednesday's meeting was the third opportunity for public comment, including the original public hearing.

According to the project's website, Creekside is "envisioned as another beloved Homewood destination for Homewood residents to live, work, learn, shop, play and relax in a beautiful, natural urban setting" and would be a multi-use development with a walkable town square environment.

The topic will be back in front of the commission on April 1 at 6 p.m., where a recommendation for approval or denial of the rezoning requests and final development plans will be made.