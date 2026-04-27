Community Book Fair to feature authors, vendors and family activities

The Community Book Fair will take place Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rocky Heights Print and Binding, 298 W. Valley Ave.

The family-friendly event will feature more than 100 vendor tables showcasing local authors, independent publishers and a variety of literary offerings. Attendees can browse the marketplace, meet writers and explore new books.

Activities throughout the day will include a Young Author Press launch, workshops and presentations, as well as cooking demonstrations. A kids area will offer entertainment such as music, crafts and face painting.

Food trucks and community partners will also be on site, adding to the festival atmosphere.

Admission is free. For more information, call 205-983-8040 or visit rockyheightsbinding.com.