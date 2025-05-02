What's on the Agenda: Committee Meetings

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

The city of Homewood committees will meet Monday night at City Hall to discuss a number of topics.

Meetings will begin at 5 p.m. with the Finance Committee, followed by Public Safety, Public works and Special Issues.

Finance Committee

02.02.25 Request permission to provide an update on the Kenilworth Stormwater Project

24.03.25 Request permission to consider property issue at 1832 25 th Court South

02.04.25 Request for consideration of mid-year budget review

07.04.25 Request for consideration to add a streetlight at 1455 Overlook Road

23.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign a contract with White OakSolutions for IT Engineering Services – Brandon Sims, IT Director

24.04.25 Request to execute a contract with WallCraft for creek wall footing repairs

25.04.25 Request for consideration to pay invoice for auditing expenses to BMSS

26.04.25 Request for consideration of BMSS Audit Brief

27.04.25 Presentation of Mid-Year Review by the Finance Director, Lester Smith on May 5, 2025

28.04.25 Request to declare miscellaneous Police Department IT equipment

29.04.25 Request permission for City Manager to execute contract with Schoel Engineeringfor engineering design and Romtech for the purchase of a Restroom/Pavilionfacility at the Greenway/Soccer Park

30.04.25 Request for consideration of Ordinances and Resolutions associated with the 2025General Election and Runoff

31.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign an agreement with ICC-CDS for Laserfiche support

43.04.25 Request for consideration to create Deputy Finance Director (Chief Accountant position)

44.04.25 Request for consultation for Creekside infrastructure development

Public Safety

07.04.25 Request for consideration to add a streetlight at 1455 Overlook Road

32.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Mayfair and Ridge Road

33.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Carr and Broadway

34.04.25 Request for discussion of safety issues at the intersection of Oxmoor and St. Charles

35.04.25 Request to consider installation of traffic calming system on the western end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor Drive and Oakmoor Drive

36.04.25 Request permission to allow a parking space in the ROW at 908 Highland Road (Miss Sims Garden)

Public works

37.04.25 Request permission to allow planted trees to remain in the ROW at 214 Edgewood Boulevard

Special Issues