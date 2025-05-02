What's on the Agenda: Committee Meetings

Illustration by Sarah Owens
The city of Homewood committees will meet Monday night at City Hall to discuss a number of topics.
Meetings will begin at 5 p.m. with the Finance Committee, followed by Public Safety, Public works and Special Issues.
Finance Committee
- 02.02.25 Request permission to provide an update on the Kenilworth Stormwater Project
- 24.03.25 Request permission to consider property issue at 1832 25 th Court South
- 02.04.25 Request for consideration of mid-year budget review
- 07.04.25 Request for consideration to add a streetlight at 1455 Overlook Road
- 23.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign a contract with White OakSolutions for IT Engineering Services – Brandon Sims, IT Director
- 24.04.25 Request to execute a contract with WallCraft for creek wall footing repairs
- 25.04.25 Request for consideration to pay invoice for auditing expenses to BMSS
- 26.04.25 Request for consideration of BMSS Audit Brief
- 27.04.25 Presentation of Mid-Year Review by the Finance Director, Lester Smith on May 5, 2025
- 28.04.25 Request to declare miscellaneous Police Department IT equipment
- 29.04.25 Request permission for City Manager to execute contract with Schoel Engineeringfor engineering design and Romtech for the purchase of a Restroom/Pavilionfacility at the Greenway/Soccer Park
- 30.04.25 Request for consideration of Ordinances and Resolutions associated with the 2025General Election and Runoff
- 31.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign an agreement with ICC-CDS for Laserfiche support
- 43.04.25 Request for consideration to create Deputy Finance Director (Chief Accountant position)
- 44.04.25 Request for consultation for Creekside infrastructure development
Public Safety
07.04.25 Request for consideration to add a streetlight at 1455 Overlook Road
32.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Mayfair and Ridge Road
33.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Carr and Broadway
34.04.25 Request for discussion of safety issues at the intersection of Oxmoor and St. Charles
35.04.25 Request to consider installation of traffic calming system on the western end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor Drive and Oakmoor Drive
36.04.25 Request permission to allow a parking space in the ROW at 908 Highland Road (Miss Sims Garden)
Public works
37.04.25 Request permission to allow planted trees to remain in the ROW at 214 Edgewood Boulevard
Special Issues
- Request for consideration of a sign variance at 2822 Central Avenue, Suite A