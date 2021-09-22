COMMITTEE ROUNDUP: Committees discuss chemical spill, Green Springs revitalization

× Expand Homewood City Hall

At the special issues committee meeting on Sept. 20, Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith gave an update on the spill in mid-September at Barber Dairies.

Smith said leadership at the plant was very upset by the spill, which occurred because there was a breach in the pipe while they were processing a chemical substance out of the plant, a normal project. The company has committed to speaking with Cahaba Riverkeeper David Butler to help avoid these problems in the future, Smith said. The company immediately called the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and began vacuuming to suck the chemicals out, Smith said.

The committee also set a public hearing for Sept. 27 to discuss the cutting of seven protected trees at 157 Lucerne Boulevard, beginning at 6 p.m, and reminded the public of the current survey on microtransit systems, which is available in both electronic and print form through Sept. 30.

In the finance committee, the committee recommended the city approve bonuses to employees should there be a fiscal year 2021 surplus, with 10-year employees receiving $1,000 and 20-year employees receiving $2,000.

The committee also recommended Mayor Patrick McClusky sign a $12,000 agreement to resurvey the Rosedale National Historic District.

During the public works committee meeting, Public Services Director Berkley Squires said the city’s concrete vendor is hopeful they will have materials by the end of the month to begin pouring during the revitalization of Green Springs Highway, with trees set to be delivered in mid-October.

Squires said phase one of the planned revitalization should be done by October or November. Phase one includes narrowing the four lanes of traffic from 12 feet to 11 feet to make room for a median with greenery and trees in the middle, along with 5-feet-wide bike lanes on each side of the road with room for a buffer between the bike lane and vehicle travel lane in some portions.

The committee also heard a proposal from Hero Doughnuts to build a patio and ramps to elevate their outdoor seating area and widen the sidewalks to help with pedestrian access. The issue was carried over so the committee could receive more information.