Committee meetings cover parking garage restoration, Brookwood development

Homewood committees met on Monday, continuing business as usual to discuss a variety of finance, safety and development topics.

Finance Highlights

14.03.25 Committee approved a request to fund change order for the City Hall and parking garage restoration project. This item will now go before the full council for a vote at the next council meeting April 14 at 6:00 p.m.

24.03.25 Committee carried over a property issue at 1832 25th Court South, where a house was found to be built, in the 1920's, 11 feet into city-owned land. This discovery came during a survey done as part of a sale process. Officials debated possible solutions, including an easement or selling part of the land, but there was concern about setting a precedent with any snap decision. Some emphasized the city’s limited land and the risk of similar issues emerging elsewhere. The mayor and others agreed no decision should be made until a proper survey defines property lines clearly, making that the next necessary step.

View the full agenda at https://bit.ly/4j2rMIA

Public Safety Highlights

16.03.25 Committee approved a request for consideration for an ordinance to prohibit parking on the west side of Mamie Foster 18th Place between 28th Ave and 27th Ave. This is to be sure there is space for emergency vehicles to travel that road without being blocked by parked cars.

View the full agenda at https://bit.ly/4jmQrXR.

Planning & Development Highlights

17.03.25 Committee approved a request for consideration of de-annexation of 310 Happy Lane. A property owner who bought land 23 years ago to develop it into townhomes explained ongoing challenges, including uncooperative neighbors and lack of fire access. After failing to get necessary easements and facing road access issues, he now wants to de-annex the land from Homewood and return it to Jefferson County to build a single-family home with county fire protection. With no current development plans, he hopes the land may be redeveloped in the future. The council voted 5-0 to approve moving forward with the de-annexation process. This item will now go before the full council for a vote at the next council meeting April 14 at 6:00 p.m.

18.03.25 Committee approved a request for consideration of an Amended Development Plan for property at 579, 598, and 701 Brookwood Village to permit the proposed renovation and conversion of the former Belk Department Store building into a medical office building that would house the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center. This item will now go before the full council for a vote at the next council meeting April 14 at 6:00 p.m.

View the full agenda at https://bit.ly/4ibY96l.