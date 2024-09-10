Committee meetings bring beautification, crosswalk and more

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood The city of Homewood held Committee meetings on Monday, Sept. 9.

The city of Homewood held Committee meetings on Monday night at city hall.

Here are some highlights form the meetings:

Finance Committee

Item 21.08.24: The committee considered a request for creating a Homewood beautification plan. The Beautification Board has worked for the last six months soliciting proposals from professional design firms for a multi-year, long term phased beautification plan focused on sustainability. They have reviewed how other comparable cities across the country pursued similar projects, and the board proposed a $45k budget for 2025 to get things moving. The committee motioned to send this item for discussion during budget hearings taking place over the following weeks.

Public Safety Committee

Item 24.08.24: The committee approved a request for a crosswalk at Palmetto and Broadway to create safe passage across the intersection for Edgewood Elementary foot traffic. The full council will vote on this item at the City Council meeting on Sept. 16.

Public Works Committee

Item 26.08.24: The committee approved a request for permission to install a parking pad in the right-of-way adjacent to 11 Ventura Avenue. The full council will vote on this item at the City Council meeting on Sept. 16.

Item 27.08.24: The committee approved a request to replace a fence in the right-of-way at 118 Edgewood Blvd. Due to construction, part of the fence was removed, and this request seeks to return it to its original form. The fence sits on the city right-of-way. The full council will vote on this item at the City Council meeting on Sept. 16.

Special Issues Committee

Item: 28.08.24: Maddie Tarpley, with the Homewood High School Environmental Club, provided a presentation about creating a habitat for Monarch Butterflies in Homewood. She is targeting several spots around the city for these projects. The committee has decided to team her up with city services and the environmental commission. Together, they'll work to place these habitats.

Planning and Development Committee

Item 29.08.24: The committee approved a request for consideration to de-annex property at 2305 Montevallo Road. The space, previously home to shades Valley Presbyterian Church, is a small piece of land located behind Express Oil. The approval is necessary to allow developers to build homes on the property. The church is being demolished after the congregation dwindled to less than 80 weekly worshipers, and they were no longer able to keep up maintenance on the historic building. Most of the property resides in Mountain Brook city limits.

For more information or to watch the meeting recordings, visit https://bit.ly/4elF2W1.