Committee Meeting Recap

The city of Homewood committees met on Monday and discussed several topics, from the Samford development to new crosswalks.

Finance

44.04.25: The Creekside Infrastructure Development proposal has raised many concerns among council members and citizens who believe the plan is simply too big for the community and an overreach in many ways. Comments from councilors and citizens focused on the sheer size and scope of the project that will overwhelm the city in many ways. They point to elements like the tall hotel, massive tax incentive requests, heavy traffic impacts, and questions about whether the housing will truly serve students or just become regular apartments. Despite the applicant’s efforts to frame the plan as a community benefit, several council members feel it doesn’t align with what residents want or what the area can realistically support. This item was carried over until the next committee meeting May 19.

02.04.25: The city’s mid-year budget review delivered encouraging news to council members, with revenues exceeding expectations and spending staying right on track. City Manager Glen Adams, who presented the report, highlighted that capital projects, like police vehicles, were progressing as planned and that the city was ahead of its conservative revenue estimates. While the review covered only through February and final numbers will come later, council members asked for quarterly updates in the future to strengthen decision-making and stay ahead of potential issues.

23.04.25: Committee approved authorizing a contract with Whitehead Solutions for $24,000 to overhaul the city’s core network infrastructure. I.T. Director Brandon Sims explained the project will strengthen cybersecurity, add redundancy, and create better network segmentation, especially for protecting police department systems. Work is expected to start immediately and may finish by August, depending on complexity. Key staff will be fully involved with implementation and will be familiar with the new system. This item will now go before the full council for a vote at the next council meeting May 12, 2025 at 6:00pm.

43.04.25: Committee approved a request from City Manager Glen Adams to create a new Deputy Finance Director/Chief Accountant position. Current contractor’s workflow analysis confirmed there’s enough workload to justify the role, and the Jefferson County Personnel Board has preliminarily validated the position. While the role wasn’t in the original budget, funding would come from the general fund. There was concern about waiting until the next fiscal year to include it in the budget process, but committee members emphasized the urgent need now considering the workload and issues the previous director caused. This item will now go before the full council for a vote at the next council meeting May 12, 2025 at 6:00pm

Public Safety

07.04.25 Committee approved adding a streetlight for 1455 Overlook Road.

34.04.25: Committee discussed safety concerns at the Oxmoor–Saint Charles intersection. Residents voiced concerns about increased dangers over the past 2–3 years. Key problems include large delivery trucks and cars blocking Saint Charles, narrow street access, parked cars preventing emergency vehicles from getting through, and dangerous pedestrian crossings. After acknowledging the need for ongoing discussion, the committee agreed to form an ad hoc committee of citizens and city officials to develop solutions over the next 30 days. The committee will focus on addressing issues along Saint Charles and Oxmoor.

Committee also approved crosswalks for intersections at Carr/Broadway and Mayfair/Ridge. These will now go before the full council for a vote at the next council meeting May 12, 2025 at 6:00pm.

Public Works

37.04.25: Committee carried over a request for permission to allow trees to remain in the right of way at 214 Edgewood Boulevard, the site of the old Pink House. A building inspector noticed this violation. There were trees planted in the right-of-way which is a violation of a city ordinance. The trees planted are also considered excessive for any right of way. Committee members agreed that there is no way the contractor did not know this wasn't allowed. The property has already been granted two dozen variances. This will be taken up again May 19.

Special Issues

38.04.25: This was a request for a sign variance at 2822 Central Avenue. This item was sent out of committee without recommendation pending a public hearing, May 12, 2025 at 6:00pm.

