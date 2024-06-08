Clydesdales to make stop in Homewood on June 15

× Expand Photo courtesy of Style Advertising

The Clydesdales are returning to Birmingham on June 15.

To celebrate 14 years of partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities, Budweiser and the iconic Clydesdales will be making a cross-country tour with several stops in the Birmingham area.

On Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m., a Folds of Honor scholarship check presentation will be made to a local recipient at the Homewood City Hall and the Clydesdales will be at Homewood Brews & Bridles at 2850 19th St S. and take part in a full-hitch parade.