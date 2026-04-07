Classic comedy “Moon Over Buffalo” brings backstage chaos to Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will present “Moon Over Buffalo” April 9-12 and April 16-19, with performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Set in the 1950s, the comedy centers on a husband-and-wife acting duo who see one last chance at stardom when filmmaker Frank Capra is rumored to be attending their performance. What follows is a whirlwind of mishaps involving mistaken identities, family drama and onstage chaos.

Originally starring Carol Burnett on Broadway, the play is known for its rapid-fire humor and classic “door-slamming” farce style.

Tickets are $25 and available at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com.