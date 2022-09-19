City website wins award

× Expand Neal Embry The city of Homewood's website recently won a WebAward.

The city of Homewood recently announced the acceptance of the 2022 WebAwards Outstanding Website Award for the design of the city’s website, cityofhomewood.com.

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for Website development. Independent expert judges from around the world review sites in 86 industries. Only the best are recognized with a WebAward. The WebAward Competition is the premier award recognition program for website developers and the online marketing community.

The city of Homewood’s website was designed by Brian Wallace of Jetty Trip Media.

“I am very thankful to have the opportunity to help our community,” Wallace said. “My desire and inspiration is to provide a high quality resource for the citizens of Homewood. I am always looking at ways to improve and stay one step ahead of rapidly evolving demands, and I will continue to do this every day.”

-- Submitted by Catherine Bode