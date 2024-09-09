City to host public forum on City Manager vote

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood The city of Homewood is hosting a public forum on Sept. 11 to answer questions about the upcoming city manager vote.

The city of Homewood is hosting a public forum on Sept. 11 to address questions about the upcoming city manager vote.

The forum will take place on the second floor of City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees can expect to learn more about the upcoming referendum on Sept. 24, ask questions and voice concerns.

The city has defined the purpose of the election as “determining whether or not the qualified voters of the city of Homewood approve the adoption of the ‘council/manager’ form of government.”

“This vote will be for any resident living in Homewood," said Alex Wyatt, the Homewood City Council president. "It doesn’t matter if you have been a lifelong resident or you just moved here, if you live in Homewood, you can vote in this special election.”

Wyatt will take over as Mayor of Homewood in Nov. since the current Mayor, Patrick McClusky, announced his retirement, effective Nov. 1, at a City Council meeting in late August.

To secure the referendum, 600 signatures had to be collected from Homewood voters in support of the election. The Probate Court certified them on July 29 and set a date for the election.

After the approval, the city had to quickly get things in order to meet the deadlines necessary to hold the September vote.

At a special meeting on Aug. 5, council members authorized a resolution to contract with Jefferson County to rent voting machines and equipment for the referendum, costing $11,027. A subsequent resolution adopted the election equipment as the official electronic vote counting system for Homewood elections.

Assistant City Clerk Bo Seagrist was also established as the absentee election manager, earning $50 per day that he serves in the role.

Here are the polling locations for the referendum:

Ward 1: Homewood Recreation Center, 1632 Oxmoor Road

Ward 2: Senior Citizens Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 3: Edgewood Elementary School, 901 College Avenue

Ward 4: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 5: Shades Cahaba School, 3001 Independence Drive

Absentee ballots can be obtained at City Hall on the second floor, in the city clerk’s office.

Those casting a ballot will be answering a yes or no question as to whether they support a new form of city government and the hiring of a city manager.

Wyatt clarified that residents will be voting to change to a five-member council, with four wards and the mayor serving as council president. The additional change could also allow for a city manager, which would be a full-time executive position within the city.

“The ballot will state the composition of the new council, so voters will know what they are voting for,” Wyatt said.

Some residents throughout Homewood have expressed concern over the proposed ballot format, saying it does not allow for feedback from residents as to how many council members they would like to have representing them.

For some, a five-member council seems too small compared to the current 11-member body.

“I think we will never be able to reach a number that will please everyone,” Wyatt said. “In this case, our neighboring municipalities have a 5-member council. We would also be hiring a city manager, who would serve as the primary contact for the city. It would create a much more effective and efficient way to interact with the residents of the city.”

If the vote is approved, the city would change to the new structure in November 2025, with the election of new councilors. At that time, the city manager could be hired through a specialized committee search.

“I think the important thing here is that we want someone who is qualified to do the job,” Wyatt said. “We don’t want to just hire anyone. We want to hire the right one. I think it is also notable that the entire city council is giving the support of this hire because they see the benefit that this person would bring to the overall structure of the city. It would streamline a lot of things that we do not have in the current structure.”

There are currently 16 city managers in the state of Alabama, with five of them being in Jefferson County.

Homewood would be modeling their form of government after the city of Vestavia Hills, which adopted the council/manager form of government in 2010.

Shay Gartman, the executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has been giving information to its members and the public about the implications of the special election.

“We have hosted informational meetings, published about it in our newsletters and shared online content to educate voters on the potential impacts of the referendum,” Gartman said. “We have also made buttons, stickers and yard signs for citizens and businesses to spread the word about the upcoming vote.”

Gartman said the chamber is involved to help ensure that the referendum and potential reform process are not only transparent and well-understood, but also aligned with the community’s and businesses’ interests.

“The chamber has a broad network within the community,” Gartman said. “By helping residents understand the referendum, we ensure that voters are making informed decisions based on a clear understanding of how the proposed changes might affect the city. The chamber’s involvement can drive greater community engagement. Our outreach efforts can encourage more residents to participate in the voting process, which can lead to more representative and democratic outcomes.”

For more information, visit https://www.cityofhomewood.com/city-manager-info.