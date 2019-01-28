City to file lawsuit over election results

× Expand Sydney Cromwell The Homewood City Council at its Jan. 28, 2019, meeting.

After a study by an attorney and a closed-door executive session, Homewood City Council voted on Jan. 28 to file a lawsuit contesting the results of the November election on whether to exempt the city from the statewide property tax cap.

The vote to file the suit was 8-0-3, with Ward 2 Councilor Mike Higginbotham, Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith and Ward 5 Councilor Peter Wright abstaining.

Homewood city and school officials campaigned throughout 2018 for an exemption from the lid bill, which limits property tax millage rates for almost every city in Alabama. Homewood’s current property tax rate is at that cap.

Homewood’s state legislators had given the exemption their support in order to place it as an amendment on the November ballot. The measure was voted on by everyone in Jefferson County.

Leading up to Election Day, there was confusion caused by a change in the name of the ballot measure on Homewood ballots. The lid bill exemption was originally listed as Amendment One and remained so in the rest of Jefferson County, but it was changed to Amendment Two in Homewood.

Ward 4 Councilor Alex Wyatt said the city believes this change caused confusion that could have impacted vote outcomes, making this the primary reason for the lawsuit.

Wyatt said in a December interview, after the city first voted to look into “irregularities” around the election, that city officials had been told last summer that the ballots would look the same throughout the county, and he did not find out about the change until the week before the election. There was no notification from election officials, he said.

However, Alexandria Stephens, election coordinator for the Jefferson County Probate Court, said in December that no changes to the ballot can be made less than 55 days before an election, as that is when absentee ballots are prepared. That date was Sept. 12.

Stephens said the change was made at the request of the Alabama Secretary of State to distinguish county and city voting totals, but the change was not required to be publicized.

John Bennett, the Secretary of State’s press secretary, said that Jefferson County designs and certifies its own ballots but state law does require that a local amendment passes both within its municipality and within its county, thus requiring a way to differentiate the vote totals.

The vote tally showed support from about 66 percent of Homewood voters and 48 percent of county voters, but the “No” voters in the city and the rest of Jefferson County outweighed its supporters.

In filing the lawsuit, the city will be seeking a new vote on the lid bill measure.

The city will work with attorney Barry Ragsdale, who was originally hired to look into the case in December, on the suit.

