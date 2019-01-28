City to file lawsuit over election results

Sydney Cromwell
The Homewood City Council at its Jan. 28, 2019, meeting.
After a study by an attorney and a closed-door executive session, Homewood City Council voted on Jan. 28 to file a lawsuit contesting the results of the November election on whether to exempt the city from the statewide property tax cap.
The vote to file the suit was 8-0-3, with Ward 2 Councilor Mike Higginbotham, Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith and Ward 5 Councilor Peter Wright abstaining.
Homewood city and school officials campaigned throughout 2018 for an exemption from the lid bill, which limits property tax millage rates for almost every city in Alabama. Homewood’s current property tax rate is at that cap.
Homewood’s state legislators had given the exemption their support in order to place it as an amendment on the November ballot. The measure was voted on by everyone in Jefferson County.
Leading up to Election Day, there was confusion caused by a change in the name of the ballot measure on Homewood ballots. The lid bill exemption was originally listed as Amendment One and remained so in the rest of Jefferson County, but it was changed to Amendment Two in Homewood.
Ward 4 Councilor Alex Wyatt said the city believes this change caused confusion that could have impacted vote outcomes, making this the primary reason for the lawsuit.
Wyatt said in a December interview, after the city first voted to look into “irregularities” around the election, that city officials had been told last summer that the ballots would look the same throughout the county, and he did not find out about the change until the week before the election. There was no notification from election officials, he said.
However, Alexandria Stephens, election coordinator for the Jefferson County Probate Court, said in December that no changes to the ballot can be made less than 55 days before an election, as that is when absentee ballots are prepared. That date was Sept. 12.
Stephens said the change was made at the request of the Alabama Secretary of State to distinguish county and city voting totals, but the change was not required to be publicized.
John Bennett, the Secretary of State’s press secretary, said that Jefferson County designs and certifies its own ballots but state law does require that a local amendment passes both within its municipality and within its county, thus requiring a way to differentiate the vote totals.
The vote tally showed support from about 66 percent of Homewood voters and 48 percent of county voters, but the “No” voters in the city and the rest of Jefferson County outweighed its supporters.
In filing the lawsuit, the city will be seeking a new vote on the lid bill measure.
The city will work with attorney Barry Ragsdale, who was originally hired to look into the case in December, on the suit.
The council also:
- Carried over discussion of allowing the Historic Preservation Commission to apply for Homewood to become a certified local government. Getting certified, through the Alabama Historical Commission, will allow Homewood's HPC to apply for federal grants through the National Park Service, which can be used for developing preservation plans, site work, feasibility studies, training and other services. The grants are given as a 40/60 local/federal match, typically around $10,000. The council asked for more time to review what the commitment would entail before voting.
- Voted to place liens on the properties at 1801 Kensington Road ($1,089.36) and 1117 Hardwick Lane ($1,724.32) to repay the cost of abating public nuisance issues.
- Approved an ALDOT agreement to create a crosswalk across Lakeshore Drive at the Marriott Inn.
- Approved a contract for fiber optic franchising with Verizon in the city.
- Approved a sign variance for Homewood Musical Instruments, 1712 28th Ave. S., to add a second attached sign to its building. The vote was 10-1, with Higginbotham voting no.
- Carried over a sign variance request at 1651 Independence Drive. David Brandt, representing the property owner, presented a plan that would set limits on signs for individual tenants so the building could have established rules rather than having to apply for new variances every time a new tenant arrives. However, council members were unsupportive of each tenant having its own sign rather than options like a single monument sign, and they asked Brandt to return to the next council meeting with a revised plan to consider.
- Approved a fence variance at 1511 Ridge Road for a backyard fence on the home property line.
- Carried over a fence variance request at 210 Raymond Drive, where the owner is requesting a fence between his yard and a neighbor's compost bin. The council decided to spend more time looking at other options and how the fence might impact the area.
- Continued to carry over a condemnation hearing of a carport at 1627 Saulter Road. The city has been working with the property owner since November on making improvements to the unsafe conditions. The issue will be discussed again on Feb. 25, and the owner expressed confidence that all work would be complete by then.
- Approved a records retention policy so the city can digitize old records and get rid of the physical copies, which are costing the city about $30,000 per year in storage costs.
- Approved the re-hiring of Melody Salter as city clerk.
- Declared a 2006 Ford 500 surplus.