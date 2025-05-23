City to hold public hearing for traffic calming system on Oxmoor

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens The city will consider traffic calming measures on the west end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor Drive and Oakmoor Drive.

The city will consider the installation of traffic calming measures on the western end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor Drive and Oakmoor Drive, with a public hearing on the topic to be held June 14 at 6 p.m.

The public hearing will take place at City Hall. Copies of the proposed Resolution are available for inspection at the City Clerk Office in City Hall, prior to and up until the time of the public comments.