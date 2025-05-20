City seeks to fill board vacancies

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens The city of Homewood currently has several vacant positions open on city boards.

Board vacancies include:

Ward 2 Beautification Board, application due June 9 by 4:30 p.m.

Ward 2 Park Board, application due June 9 by 4:30 p.m.

Ward 3 Beautification Board, application due June 9 by 4:30 p.m.

Ward 3 Library Board, application due June 9 by 4:30 p.m.

Ward 4 Abatement Board, application due June 23 by 4:30 p.m.

Ward 4 Park Board, application due June 9 by 4:30 p.m.

If you are interested in applying for one of the vacancies, send your resume along with a cover letter via email to bo.seagrist@homewoodal.org, or mail to 2850 19th Street South Homewood, AL 35209, or call the City Clerk’s Office at 205-332-6108 for other submission options.