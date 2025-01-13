City receives, responds to Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts Review report

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood The city of Homewood released an official statement responding to the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts Review released on Jan. 10.

The city of Homewood received a report on Friday from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts Review.

The report analyzed the city's financial system in relation to the use of city credit cards and the fraudulent misappropriation of funds by former finance director Robert Burgett.

Key findings from the review list issues as a lack of or ineffective management oversight, a lack of internal controls and poor record keeping.

The city has already begun making changes to the finance department after Burgett's retirement and the subsequent embezzlement findings, but new finance director Lester Smith and the city have more improvements planned to prevent future issues and optimize city functions.

The city also released an official response to the report following its publication.

The statement reads as follows:

The city of Homewood has reviewed the Limited Special Review by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts of the city’s financial system concerning both the use of city credit cards and a separate fraudulent misappropriation of funds by a former city employee. The city was the first to discover both issues and quickly began taking steps to improve Homewood’s oversight of its accounting system.

“Just after we initiated our deeper dive and discovered troubling shortcomings in the control of city finances, we started the process of strengthening our policies,” said Homewood Mayor Alex Wyatt. “We have already met with the state examiners and appreciate their work because their recommendations will help us continue our efforts to make sure our finance department works more securely so that expenditures of public funds are properly tracked in strict adherence to sound business and audit standards.”

The city was the to first to uncover suspicious movements of city funds after Robert Burgett retired as Finance Director in March 2024 and immediately reported them to local, state, and federal authorities. While an FBI investigation continues, Burgett is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to three federal charges of wire fraud. Insurance has covered $500,000 of the more than $947,000 that Burgett illegally transferred into his personal accounts. The city is diligently working to recover additional monies.

In October 2023, the city council started a review of the use of city credit cards by city employees after possible irregularities were uncovered. Substantial personal reimbursements have already been made to the city. The city is conducting a review of an outstanding financial obligation of approximately $1,300 by an employee. Former Finance Director Burgett, who conducted the illegal wire transfers is also responsible for almost $10,000 in disputed credit card charges. Both credit card cases are being referred by the state auditors to the Alabama attorney general for collection.

In November 2023, the city council voted to strengthen policies on the use of city cards, which include:

A reduction in the number of cards in use.

Cards can only be used for official, pre-authorized, city expenditures and not for any personal expenditures, cash advances, or alcohol purchases.

Cards can only be used for eligible travel costs, including conference registration and associated fees, lodging and transportation. Meals are limited to $75 a day with fully itemized receipts.

Cards are not intended for purchases that can be made via normal purchasing procedures, except for emergencies or purchases personally authorized by a department head or the mayor.

Card purchases will be audited by the finance department on a monthly basis.

Infractions of the credit card policy can lead to disciplinary action and recovery of funds through a reduction in employee paychecks.

Professional management oversight of the city was strengthened last September when voters approved a new form of government by creating the new position of city manager to take over chief executive duties in November 2025. The city has already started a search for an interim manager who could start in March.

“A full-time city manager will bring an experienced professional in public administration with budget management skills and significant supervisory experience to the city,” said Walter Jones, president of the Homewood city council. “This is a meaningful step as the city council continues to review financial issues to assure that taxpayer dollars are correctly spent in an accountable manner.”

Wyatt said the city cannot comment much more on the topic beyond the statement due to the ongoing FBI investigation.

Check back later this week for the Homewood Star's full breakdown of the report.