City releases list of election candidates

Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood

The city of Homewood has released the official candidate list for the 2025 municipal elections following Tuesday's qualifying deadline.

The following list includes all mayoral and city council candidates:

Mayor

Jennifer Andress

Robin Litaker

Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 3

Ward 4

Kristin Williams

Winslow Armstead

Elections will be held on Aug. 26.