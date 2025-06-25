City releases list of election candidates

×
Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood
The city of Homewood has released the official candidate list for the 2025 municipal elections following Tuesday's qualifying deadline.
The following list includes all mayoral and city council candidates:
Mayor
- Jennifer Andress
- Robin Litaker
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 3
- Chris Lane
- Greg Cobb
- John Manzelli
- Keith Young
Ward 4
- Kristin Williams
- Winslow Armstead
Elections will be held on Aug. 26.