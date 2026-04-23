City preps to celebrate We Love Homewood Day

× Expand Staff photo Crowds fill Homewood Central Park during a previous We Love Homewood Day festival.This year's event on May 2 will carry a centennial theme as Homewood marks 100 years, with organizers encouraging a bigger celebration than ever across the daylong community tradition.

As the city of Homewood celebrates its centennial this year, We Love Homewood Day on May 2 will focus on the “100-year” theme.

“While we will still have all of the classic favorites such as the 5K, park festival, street dance, sidewalk art, parade and Homewood High School Band pep rally, we are encouraging this year’s celebration to be bigger and to truly showcase the city,” said Rusty Holley, superintendent of Homewood Parks and Recreation. “For example, the Historic Preservation Society will be presenting historical artifacts, and the sidewalk chalk art contest will follow a Homewood theme. For this year’s parade, we are encouraging Homewood’s youth groups to participate while incorporating the centennial theme. We have shared examples such as golden floats, a birthday party and participants dressing to represent different decades from the 1920s to today.”

We Love Homewood Day will be held at Homewood Central Park and throughout Edgewood, kicking off with a We Love Homewood Day 5K at 7:30 a.m.

Events throughout the day will also include the Spring in the Park Festival at 10 a.m., a vendor expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Rotary Club sidewalk chalk art contest, food trucks, the We Love Homewood Day parade at 6 p.m. from the Homewood Public Library to the Edgewood Business District and a street dance in Edgewood from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., where roughly 2,500 concert goers usually congregate. This year’s band is The Peytones.

Holley said it is difficult to estimate a total number of people that come out for the well-loved community event, but he suspects about 3,000 to 5,000 people attend the festival throughout the course of the day at Homewood Central Park.

“While many cities host celebrations or a festival in their honor, We Love Homewood Day is unique because it spans an entire day and takes place throughout the city,” Holley said. “The day begins with the 5K where Homewood City Schools raise funds for their fine arts programs, and from there Homewood Parks and Recreation organizes the festival, parade and street dance. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce helps bring in vendors for the festival, and we support local businesses in downtown Edgewood during the street dance portion.”

Holley said all age groups are involved in various activities throughout the day, making it a perfect family-friendly event.

“This event truly showcases how our city comes together to make something special,” Holley said. “In addition, it raises funds to support our schools and youth programs. We Love Homewood Day has remained a beloved tradition because it creates a space where everyone can come together and celebrate our unique city.”

The festival initially began in 1986.

For those interested in participating in the 5K, money raised from the event goes to support the fine arts in Homewood City Schools, specifically benefiting the Homewood High School band’s upcoming trip to the Rose Bowl and the HWD Strong Wellness Program. Runners will follow a course through the Edgewood neighborhood.

Kindergarteners through fifth graders from Hall Kent, Shades Cahaba and Edgewood can compete to see which school can bring the biggest team to complete the one-mile fun run.

For more information about the day’s events or details about We Love Homewood, visit homewoodparks.com.

DETAILS

When: Saturday, May 2

Where: Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoore Road, and Edgewood Business District

Web: homewoodparks.com

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS