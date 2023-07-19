City of Homewood to contract out garbage service

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

Homewood’s days of handling its own garbage will soon come to an end, as the city council decided on July 17 to enter into a contract with Cahaba Solid Waste Authority.

The move was predicated by a shortage of city sanitation workers and the need of public works staffers to perform that task instead of the projects for which they were hired.

“This is an item we have been struggling with,” Councilman Walter Jones said, adding that Public Services Director Berkley Squires had done everything possible to address the challenge. “I have not really wanted to do this but we are at that point where there is really not an option.”

Jones said the will experience is impressive savings, dropping annually from $3.1 million to $1.57 million.

“This has not been taken lightly,” the councilman said. “We have really studied it as a council, the mayor has done a lot of work and Berkley has worked as well. I think it’s going to be a good decision going forward.”

Barry Smith said the city has been unable to find or retain employees in its garbage service.

“At this point, we’re down 11 employees in that department,” she said. “By the end of this week, we’ll be down 13. We have a lot of our street employees running trash routes … but that’s not what they were hired to do and it’s not necessarily what they want to be doing. I feel that this change is going to give us a more dedicated service. It’s going to make sure that our citizens are getting the service that they deserve.”

“We certainly have enjoyed the fact that they have worked their rear ends off for the city of Homewood and we absolutely appreciate every single one of them,” Jones added. “This is just a time that we had to make a decision.”

Squires said in a recent finance committee meeting that staffing for garbage and trash collection became particularly challenging during the pandemic and hasn’t eased since.

Jones said he’s glad city sanitation employees have the opportunity, should they choose, to stay with the city of Homewood, especially those that are close to retirement.

Homewood’s contract with Cahaba Solid Waste Authority is for eight years and two months.

