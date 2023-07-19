City of Homewood to contract out garbage service

Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
Homewood’s days of handling its own garbage will soon come to an end, as the city council decided on July 17 to enter into a contract with Cahaba Solid Waste Authority.
The move was predicated by a shortage of city sanitation workers and the need of public works staffers to perform that task instead of the projects for which they were hired.
“This is an item we have been struggling with,” Councilman Walter Jones said, adding that Public Services Director Berkley Squires had done everything possible to address the challenge. “I have not really wanted to do this but we are at that point where there is really not an option.”
Jones said the will experience is impressive savings, dropping annually from $3.1 million to $1.57 million.
“This has not been taken lightly,” the councilman said. “We have really studied it as a council, the mayor has done a lot of work and Berkley has worked as well. I think it’s going to be a good decision going forward.”
Barry Smith said the city has been unable to find or retain employees in its garbage service.
“At this point, we’re down 11 employees in that department,” she said. “By the end of this week, we’ll be down 13. We have a lot of our street employees running trash routes … but that’s not what they were hired to do and it’s not necessarily what they want to be doing. I feel that this change is going to give us a more dedicated service. It’s going to make sure that our citizens are getting the service that they deserve.”
“We certainly have enjoyed the fact that they have worked their rear ends off for the city of Homewood and we absolutely appreciate every single one of them,” Jones added. “This is just a time that we had to make a decision.”
Squires said in a recent finance committee meeting that staffing for garbage and trash collection became particularly challenging during the pandemic and hasn’t eased since.
Jones said he’s glad city sanitation employees have the opportunity, should they choose, to stay with the city of Homewood, especially those that are close to retirement.
Homewood’s contract with Cahaba Solid Waste Authority is for eight years and two months.
Also during the meeting:
- The council appointed George Culver to the at-large position on the city’s arts council. The panel will likely appoint a Ward 3 representative to the historic preservation committee at an upcoming meeting. Applications for the Ward 4 post on that committee will be accepted at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 28. The mayor appointed Gusty Gulas to the city’s planning commission.
- A low bid of $246,941 was accepted from CB&A to work on the Saulter Road Pocket Park project.
- The council approved the installation of termite bond stations in the right-of-way at 2844 18th Street S. Those stations will be installed in the asphalt parking area instead of on the sidewalk.
- The panel vacated a permanent easement at Second Presbyterian Church, declaring the easement surplus property and vacating it via quick claim deed.
- A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. on July 31 to consider declaring property at 55 Bagby Drive a public nuisance due to violation of an ordinance on excessive growth. Another public hearing was set on the same date and time for violation of the same ordinance at 65 Bagby Drive.
- A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 for final approval of a development plan for 815 Green Springs Highway for a proposed redevelopment of a 4-acre site for a mixed-use development to be called “The Edge.”
- The council granted a retail liquor license for Otey’s Tavern at 930 Oxmoor Rd., pending approval by the fire department.