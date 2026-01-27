City of Homewood to launch comprehensive plan with public meetings Jan. 28-29

× Expand Image courtesy of City of Homewood

The City of Homewood is beginning work on a new Comprehensive Plan, a long-term planning effort that will guide decisions across the city for years to come. The plan will focus on Homewood’s neighborhoods, growth and priorities, helping shape short-, medium- and long-term projects and guide both public and private investment.

The process begins with a kickoff meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Homewood City Hall Council Chambers on the second floor. That meeting will also be livestreamed for residents who are unable to attend in person.

A second opportunity for community input will take place Thursday, Jan. 29, during an all-day community planning workshop at the Homewood Senior Center in West Homewood, located at 816 Oak Grove Road. Residents may drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to share ideas and provide feedback.

Topics addressed in the Comprehensive Plan will include housing, business development, transportation and how the city grows and evolves over time, with an emphasis on meeting the needs of the entire Homewood community.