City now accepting applications for City Manager

On Friday, the city of Homewood posted a job opening for an interim City Manager on the city website.

The person hired will serve in the role from March of 2025 to March of 2026. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 13. The job description is as follows:

The City of Homewood is seeking an experienced and dynamic leader to serve as City Manager. This key role involves overseeing the daily administration of municipal operations, services, and projects. Located in Jefferson County, Alabama, Homewood is a community rich in tradition and pride while also focusing on future success, innovation, and progress for all its citizens. With a focus on responsible development, a robust park system, and a dynamic business community, the city also boasts a strong commitment to the arts and a nationally ranked school system.

In September 2024, residents of the City of Homewood approved a referendum to transition to the Council-Manager form of government. The new government structure will go into effect in November 2025, and this position will aid the city’s transition with eligibility to continue the role, pending approval of the new administration. The City Manager will lead Homewood into its next chapter of growth, all while enjoying the benefits of a charming small-town atmosphere.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION: The City Manager acts as the municipal government’s chief executive and administrative head and is responsible to City Council for the proper administration of all affairs of the City.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Directs the overall effort of the City government and administers through subordinate department heads such functions as public safety, planning, permitting, streets, parks, fleet maintenance, information services, facilities, sanitation, financial operations, budgets, code enforcement and inspection services, and related functions.

Prepares annual City budget with Finance Director for submission to the City Council.

Keeps City Council informed of general City operations and activities.

Makes plans and recommends future programs of the City.

Maintains community respect through good public relations and by keeping residents informed of City progress and policies.

Communicates with residents and refers to appropriate official for action.

Performs related work as required.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university with a major in Public Administration, Business Administration, Engineering, Planning, Finance, or a related field. Master’s degree is preferred.

Must have a minimum of five (5) years of related professional experience as a City Manager, Deputy/Assistant City Manager, Department Director, or other executive level administration experience in a municipal or other related governmental agency environment.

Proven track record of strategic planning, budget management, and policy development.

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Applications shall consist of a resumé with a signed cover letter outlining qualifications, a list of three (3) professional references, and a salary history and requirements.

They can be emailed to Bo Seagrist, City Clerk, at Bo.Seagrist@homewoodal.org.