City narrows down candidate pool for interim city manager

The city of Homewood has narrowed down their candidate pool to three finalists for the interim city manager role.

The Ad Hoc City Manager Committee hosted a livestream on Jan. 30 to announce that Glen Adams, Chase Waggoner and David Strahl are the three candidates that have been invited for in-person interviews in the coming weeks. Each candidate was interviewed on live on the city's YouTube channel.

Adams was interviewed on Jan. 22 and Waggoner was interviewed on Jan. 23. Strahl was interviewed on Jan. 28.

Adams is a former interim Town Manager of Purcellville, Virginia and City Manager of Santa Fe, Texas. He was the Chief of Staff for White Sands Missile Range as a Department of the Army Civilian, a unique government organization congressionally required to be 45% reimbursable. He owned his own company, Property Magic, LLC, after retiring from the U.S. Army. He served a combined 26.5 years of Active and Reserve service as an officer in the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment.

Waggoner received a bachelors in history from Missouri State University, a certificate in fire services administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia and an MBA from LSU Shrevport. He has served as a city administrator for the city of Vandalia, Mo. and the city of Plattsburg, Mo. He also spent 10 months as the city manager of Williams, Ariz. Waggoner also has experience as a fire chief in two cities.

Strahl has previously worked as the interim human resources manager for the city of Crest Hill, IL, the deputy county manager for Jefferson County and the interim village manager for the Village of Schiller Park, IL. He also served as the city administrator for O'Fallon, MO, an active and assistant manager for Mount Prospect, IL and an administrative coordinator for St. Charles, IL. He earned a bachelors degree in political science from Manchester College before pursuing a masters of public administration, urban management from Northern Illinois University.

Strahl, who will be out of the country for three weeks after Feb. 7, will visit Homewood on Monday for his in-person interview and is slated to meet with city department heads and attend council committee meetings scheduled for that day.

The city is working to plan dates for the other two candidates to visit in the coming weeks as well. The committee is eyeing a March 1 start date for the hired candidate.