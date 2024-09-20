Homewood voters prepare for referendum

× Expand Staff photo. Once the petition to have a referendum on a council-city manager form of government collects enough signatures, an official date would be scheduled for a special election to be held between 40 and 90 days from the time signatures are collected. Otherwise, the signatures are no longer valid.

Residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on whether Homewood will change its form of government to hire a city manager.

Here is a final recap of what's on the ballot:

While the vote is posed as a yes or no question on the ballot, ward maps and city council seats could also change.

If passed, the referendum will create a city manager/council government format and allow the city, under Alabama Code 11-43a-28, to hire a full-time city manager to take over chief executive duties.

The city would transition from its current mayor/council government structure and five-ward, 11-member council to a city manager/council format with four wards and a five-member council, with one member for each ward and the mayor as council president.

If the referendum fails, then Homewood could still hire a city manager if the council approved an ordinance under Alabama Code 11-43-20, but Alex Wyatt, City Council president, says the city would need to evaluate what their next steps will be before making a decision.

The vote is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Ward 1: Homewood Recreation Center, 1632 Oxmoor Road

Ward 2: Senior Citizens Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 3: Edgewood Elementary School, 901 College Avenue

Ward 4: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 5: Shades Cahaba School, 3001 Independence Drive

