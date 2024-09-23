City manager referendum: Where to vote

Photo by Lexi Coon
Voters must have a valid form of photo ID. To check your polling place and registration or learn more about voting guidelines, visit alabamavotes.gov.
The city manager referendum is finally here. As residents set out to cast their votes on Tuesday, take a look at polling locations and a recap of our coverage on the topic.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Ward 1: Homewood Recreation Center, 1632 Oxmoor Road
Ward 2: Senior Citizens Center, 816 Oak Grove Road
Ward 3: Edgewood Elementary School, 901 College Avenue
Ward 4: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road
Ward 5: Shades Cahaba School, 3001 Independence Drive
To read more about the referendum, take a look at our previous coverage
