City manager referendum: Where to vote

Voters must have a valid form of photo ID. To check your polling place and registration or learn more about voting guidelines, visit alabamavotes.gov.

The city manager referendum is finally here. As residents set out to cast their votes on Tuesday, take a look at polling locations and a recap of our coverage on the topic.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Ward 1: Homewood Recreation Center, 1632 Oxmoor Road

Ward 2: Senior Citizens Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 3: Edgewood Elementary School, 901 College Avenue

Ward 4: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 5: Shades Cahaba School, 3001 Independence Drive

To read more about the referendum, take a look at our previous coverage here:

Homewood voters prepare for referendum

Referendum recap: What happens after Tuesday?

City manager referendum: yes and no explained

City manager referendum sparks concerns, opposition from citizens

City discusses hiring interim city manager if referendum passes

City gears up for Sept. 24 vote on new form of government

Coming to a crossroads: Homewood moving forward with petition for new form of government

City manager possibilities discussed at chamber luncheon

