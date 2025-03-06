City manager finally comes to fruition

The city of Homewood has completed interviews with three finalists for the interim city manager position.

The Ad Hoc City Manager Committee hosted a livestream on Jan. 30 to announce the finalists: Glen Adams, Chase Waggoner and David Strahl. Each candidate participated in a live interview on the city’s YouTube channel. Final interviews began Feb. 3 and concluded by mid to late February.

Adams previously served as both interim town manager and city manager. After retiring from the U.S. Army — where he served 26.5 years in active and reserve duty as an officer in the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment — Adams founded Property Magic LLC.

Waggoner holds a bachelor's degree in history from Missouri State University, a certificate in fire services administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a Master of Business Administration from LSU Shreveport. He has served as a city administrator for two cities and worked as a city manager for 10 months. Waggoner also has experience as a fire chief in two cities.

Strahl has served as interim human resources manager, deputy county manager and interim village manager. His previous roles include city administrator, assistant city manager and administrative coordinator. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Manchester College and a master’s degree in public administration with a focus on urban management from Northern Illinois University.

As of press time, the city had not announced a hiring decision. The selected candidate was expected to start by March 1.

